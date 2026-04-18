Oregon Baseball's Naulivou Lauaki Jr. Turns Heads With Nuclear Play
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During the 16-6 blowout win against the Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign, Illinois, redshirt freshman infielder and right-handed pitcher Naulivou Lauaki Jr. crushed one of the longest balls seen this college baseball season.
At the top of the third inning, he went nuclear on a 496-foot three-run home run to left-center field to extend the No. 16 Oregon Ducks' lead to 8-3. Lauki Jr.'s fourth homer of the 2026 season went 114 miles per hour out of Illinois Field.
He followed it up with another 471-foot bomb to dead center on 112 miles per hour off the bat in the top of the seventh inning, putting the game out of reach for the Fighting Illini at 13-6.
The 6-5, 265-pound unit is hitting .385 with a team-leading 1.287 on-base plus slugging percentage for the Ducks. Lauki Jr. has only appeared in 17 games in 2026 due to an injury that kept him out of the entire 2025 season.
Moving over now to the designated hitter spot, the future is bright for the power hitter. And he's not the only one on the roster with a clear talent for rounding the bases.
Freshman Angel Laya, Senior Drew Smith Hit Bombs
Freshman outfielder Angel Laya broke current junior infielder Maddox Molony's freshman program record of 11 home runs on April 12.
Senior infielder and outfielder Drew Smith was named one of 45 players on the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list, which honors the best player in the sport. The veteran leader has 12 home runs and 42 runs batted in on a .379 batting average in 37 starts this season.
As a team, the Ducks have collected 70 home runs through 37 games. That's within the top-15 most among all college baseball programs entering the second-game stretch of this April 17's weekend series.
Can Oregon Host Fifth Regional in Program History?
The Ducks are looking to receive a "national seed," given to the top-16 teams in the country. Each school that is assigned a national seed is granted hosting rights for the NCAA Tournament's Regionals.
Oregon has hosted four Regionals since the format was created in 1999. It was 2012, 2013, 2021, and 2025 when they did so. As for the Super Regionals, the Ducks have hosted twice in 2012 and 2023. They are looking for their second-ever College World Series appearance, first since 1954.
In the Big Ten Conference standings, Oregon can be found in fourth place with an 11-5 record. They trail only the 13-5 USC Trojans, 12-3 Nebraska Cornhuskers, and the undefeated 18-0 UCLA Bruins.
Here are the remaining series in conference play for the Ducks after the Illinois series:
- Penn State Nittany Lions in Eugene, Oregon
- Washington Huskies in Seattle, Washington
- UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles, California
- USC Trojans in Eugene, Oregon
Coach Mark Wasikowski's group is currently 27-10 overall. At home inside PK Park in Eugene, Oregon, the Ducks hold an impressive 17-4 record.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.