Ducks Lineman Alex Harkey Draws Interest From Intriguing NFL Teams

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Harkey was already garnering intrigue from multiple NFL franchises. Now, the NFC West's San Francisco 49ers hosted Harkey on a top-30 visit, per NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo.

Harkey also met with San Francisco, as well as the NFC North's Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, at his pro day at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Alex Harkey (OL27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Offensive Tackle Alex Harkey's Draft Profile

Once he switched to offensive tackle after playing tight end at Tyler Junior College in Texas back in 2021, Harkey became a bully on the line. He's been a physical player up front during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes, Texas State Bobcats, and Oregon.

Harkey can slide into the left guard position at the next level with his quick feet and active hands, especially when he gets the opportunity to block out in space. Harkey is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The offensive lineman certainly isn't the only Ducks standout tied to NFL teams. Oregon has a pair of junior stars projected to be first-round draft picks and who have also been connected to NFL franchises already.

Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Draws Interest Accross the League

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings hosted tight end Kenyon Sadiq on a top-30 visit, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapport. Cleveland has the No. 6 and No. 24 overall picks in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft; Minnesota has No. 18.

The potential first tight end taken off the draft board has also been connected to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 13, Baltimore Ravens at No. 14, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 15.

Sadiq made the most of every rep at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, the fastest by a tight end since at least 2003. His vertical jump of 43.5 inches was the second-best ever by a tight end, and his broad jump of 11-1 was the third-best ever by a tight end.

NFL offensive play callers are going to love Sadiq after what was seen during his final season in the Pacific Northwest. He had 51 receptions, 560 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns behind the playbook of then-offensive coordinator Will Stein in 2025.

Combining his route running, speed, hurdling, and catching abilities with his love to block makes Sadiq the total package. A generational master at his craft and just a man amongst men out there.

Safety Dillon Thieneman Tied to One Key Team

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, the Minnesota Vikings are interested in safety Dillon Thieneman. Minnesota holds the No. 18 overall pick in the first round and the No. 49 overall pick in the second round of the upcoming NFL Draft.

He earned All-Big Ten Conference First Team and All-American Second Team honors in 2025, solidifying himself as one of the top players at his position in all of college football.

At the NFL Combine, Thieneman's stock rose dramatically. He posted a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, which was faster than Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. His vertical jump of 41 inches was the second-highest among safeties at the event.

Thieneman has the ball skills of a pass catcher and the eyes of a hawk when chasing down passes from all angles of the field. The comparisons to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean are real, with his ability to wrap up opponents, collecting 302 total tackles during his two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers and one with the Ducks.

Former Ducks Set to Return to Eugene

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops to throw during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Oregon coach Dan Lanning prepares to see several of his players head to the next level at the end of April, he's also set to welcome back some former Ducks stars.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson, and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir will serve as coaches at Oregon's Spring Game.

The event takes place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, April 25. It starts at 1 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.

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