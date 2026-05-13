Former Oregon Star Nate Bittle's G League Combine Outings Have Mixed Results

True center Nate Bittle represented the Oregon Ducks at the G League Combine at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.

Over the weekend of May 8, NBA executives and scouts had some more to be desired from the 2021 McDonald's All-American and 2025 Third Team All-Big Ten Conference member.

Oregon center Nate Bittle passes the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nate Bittle's Presentation in Chicago, Illinois

On Day 1 of the G League Combine, Bittle went through the measurement/drill process and had the longest wingspan amongst all participants but the worst vertical jumps at the event.

6-11.5 height

253.8-pounds

7-6 wingspan

26.5-inch no-step vertical jump

During Day 1's scrimmage, the Central Point, Oregon, native came out of the gates hot with nine points on 4-for-5 field goals and 1-for-2 on three-pointers, plus seven rebounds in just 12 minutes off the bench. What stood out was his ability to keep up with the pace of the game and run the floor hard repeatedly.

Feb 28, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Arrinten Page (22) defends Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

On Day 2's scrimmage, Bittle had a much worse overall performance in a similar span allowed, with just four points on 2-for-7 field goals and 0-for-4 on three-pointers in 12 minutes off the bench. He has the capability to swat anyone's shot, but misses that defensive explosiveness one would want out of an NBA-level big man when going from one low-block to the other.

If healthy for long stretches and his physical development continues to progress, Bittle has the chance to be a modern stretch-big competitor after some time is spent in the G League.

He's a legitimate option for an NBA franchise to take a chance on him through a two-way contract after most likely going undrafted.

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Looking Into Oregon's Future Bracketology

With the recent expansion to the 2027 NCAA Tournament bracket, there are now 76 teams in the field. 12 automatic qualifiers and 12 at-large teams will be invited to play in the opening round. It's needless and uncalled-for, but possibly beneficial for the Pacific Northwest school in Eugene, Oregon.

Due to this expansion, it may ultimately help a program on the frink like Oregon after going through a brutal Big Ten Conference schedule. In the mind of ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the bracketologist has the Ducks as a No. 11 seed playing the SEC's No. 11 LSU Tigers in the new format of the opening round in his way-too-early predictions.

Ducks in the Players Era Festival's New Bracket

On the topic of expansion, the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, heard the concerns from the fans and created two brackets. The first will be an eight-team bracket the week of Nov. 16, the week before Thanksgiving.

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard BJ Davis (10) is double-teamed by Oregon Ducks forward Devon Pryor (22) and forward Sean Stewart (13) in the first half in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon will be playing in the 16-team bracket the week of Nov. 23, the week of Thanksgiving. ESPN is now the exclusive broadcast partner of the popular event with Name, Image, and Likeness or NIL money on the line.

The Ducks are guaranteed three high-major games, with one potential opponent being last year’s Players Era champion and reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines. Here are the other 14.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide

St. John's Red Storm

Louisville Cardinals

Tennessee Volunteers

Iowa State Cyclones

Miami Hurricanes

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Baylor Bears

Maryland Terrapins

Creighton Bluejays

San Diego State Aztecs

TCU Horned Frogs

Kansas State Wildcats

The title game will be the fourth chance in Sin City for the final two remaining teams of the Players Era to get a quality victory.

Oregon's 2026-27 Roster

Jan 31, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) dribbles the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Here's how Oregon's projected depth chart currently plays out:

Point guard - Fred Payne, Jasper Johnson, Jerry Easter II, Seven Spurlock

Shooting guard - Jasper Johnson, Tyrone Riley Jr., Jerry Easter II, Seven Spurlock

Small forward - Tajh Ariza, Tyrone Riley Jr., Andrew Meadow

Power forward - Sean Stewart, Pharaoh Compton, Dwayne Aristode, Kendre Harrison

Center - Taylor Bol Bowen, Pharaoh Compton, Dwayne Aristode, Kendre Harrison

The Ducks have filled out 14 of the 15 available roster spots for both scholarship players and walk-ons, including sophomore forward Luke Johnson and freshman guard Rian Gonzales. With the final opening, coach Dana Altman should look to add more height and rim protection at the five spot to join Alabama Crimson Tide's 6-10 junior center Taylor Bol Bowen.

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