Former Oregon Star Nate Bittle's G League Combine Outings Have Mixed Results
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True center Nate Bittle represented the Oregon Ducks at the G League Combine at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago, Illinois.
Over the weekend of May 8, NBA executives and scouts had some more to be desired from the 2021 McDonald's All-American and 2025 Third Team All-Big Ten Conference member.
Nate Bittle's Presentation in Chicago, Illinois
On Day 1 of the G League Combine, Bittle went through the measurement/drill process and had the longest wingspan amongst all participants but the worst vertical jumps at the event.
- 6-11.5 height
- 253.8-pounds
- 7-6 wingspan
- 26.5-inch no-step vertical jump
During Day 1's scrimmage, the Central Point, Oregon, native came out of the gates hot with nine points on 4-for-5 field goals and 1-for-2 on three-pointers, plus seven rebounds in just 12 minutes off the bench. What stood out was his ability to keep up with the pace of the game and run the floor hard repeatedly.
On Day 2's scrimmage, Bittle had a much worse overall performance in a similar span allowed, with just four points on 2-for-7 field goals and 0-for-4 on three-pointers in 12 minutes off the bench. He has the capability to swat anyone's shot, but misses that defensive explosiveness one would want out of an NBA-level big man when going from one low-block to the other.
If healthy for long stretches and his physical development continues to progress, Bittle has the chance to be a modern stretch-big competitor after some time is spent in the G League.
He's a legitimate option for an NBA franchise to take a chance on him through a two-way contract after most likely going undrafted.
Looking Into Oregon's Future Bracketology
With the recent expansion to the 2027 NCAA Tournament bracket, there are now 76 teams in the field. 12 automatic qualifiers and 12 at-large teams will be invited to play in the opening round. It's needless and uncalled-for, but possibly beneficial for the Pacific Northwest school in Eugene, Oregon.
Due to this expansion, it may ultimately help a program on the frink like Oregon after going through a brutal Big Ten Conference schedule. In the mind of ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the bracketologist has the Ducks as a No. 11 seed playing the SEC's No. 11 LSU Tigers in the new format of the opening round in his way-too-early predictions.
Ducks in the Players Era Festival's New Bracket
On the topic of expansion, the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, heard the concerns from the fans and created two brackets. The first will be an eight-team bracket the week of Nov. 16, the week before Thanksgiving.
Oregon will be playing in the 16-team bracket the week of Nov. 23, the week of Thanksgiving. ESPN is now the exclusive broadcast partner of the popular event with Name, Image, and Likeness or NIL money on the line.
The Ducks are guaranteed three high-major games, with one potential opponent being last year’s Players Era champion and reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines. Here are the other 14.
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- St. John's Red Storm
- Louisville Cardinals
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Miami Hurricanes
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Baylor Bears
- Maryland Terrapins
- Creighton Bluejays
- San Diego State Aztecs
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Kansas State Wildcats
The title game will be the fourth chance in Sin City for the final two remaining teams of the Players Era to get a quality victory.
Oregon's 2026-27 Roster
Here's how Oregon's projected depth chart currently plays out:
- Point guard - Fred Payne, Jasper Johnson, Jerry Easter II, Seven Spurlock
- Shooting guard - Jasper Johnson, Tyrone Riley Jr., Jerry Easter II, Seven Spurlock
- Small forward - Tajh Ariza, Tyrone Riley Jr., Andrew Meadow
- Power forward - Sean Stewart, Pharaoh Compton, Dwayne Aristode, Kendre Harrison
- Center - Taylor Bol Bowen, Pharaoh Compton, Dwayne Aristode, Kendre Harrison
The Ducks have filled out 14 of the 15 available roster spots for both scholarship players and walk-ons, including sophomore forward Luke Johnson and freshman guard Rian Gonzales. With the final opening, coach Dana Altman should look to add more height and rim protection at the five spot to join Alabama Crimson Tide's 6-10 junior center Taylor Bol Bowen.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.