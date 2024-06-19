Oregon Basketball's Payton Pritchard: NBA Champion
Just a kid from West Linn.
Oregon legend Payton Pritchard can now add NBA champion to his already impressive resume as the Boston Celtics took care of business in front of their home crowd in Game 5 over the Dallas Mavericks. The former Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year has always just found a way to win as he went to the Final Four in 2020 and never missed the playoffs in his NBA career.
Pritchard may have only played one minute in Game 5 but he hit maybe the most important shot of the game as he was subbed in for the closing seconds before halftime and hit yet another half court buzzer beater. In the spirt of ESPN's Max Kellerman: Of everyone on Boston, open shot, the fate of the universe on the line, the Martians have the death beam pointed at Earth, I want Payton Pritchard.
Payton Pritchard's halftime buzzer beater was 50-feet out. That was the longest shot in the NBA Finals in the play-by-play era (since 1997-1998). No one can get more clutch than the former Duck.
"Comes in the game, ain't been in the game and just drains one from half court. That dude is a... he's a f***ing legend, man. Shoutout to Payton Pritchard."- Jaylen Brown via NBA
In the 2023-2024 postseason, Pritchard averaged 6.4 points per game on 41.9 field goal percentage and 38.3 three-point percentage to go along with 2.1 assists per game and 1.9 rebounds per game.
Pritchard is the fifth former Duck to win an NBA title. He joins Jim Loscutoff (Celtics 1957, 1959, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964), Greg Ballard (Bullets 1978), Jordan Bell (Warriors 2018), and Chris Boucher (Raptors - 2019).
The exciting offseason now begins for the NBA champion as he will also be getting married this summer. Congrats, Payton!
