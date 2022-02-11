Nyara Sabally Named to Katrina McClain Award Top 10 Watch List

The Ducks' leading scorer is up for the award given annually to the best power forward.

Oregon forward Nyara Sabally has been named to the Katrina McClain Award Top 10 Watch List. The award is given to the top power forward in college basketball.

The finalists for the award will be announced later in February while the winner will be announced in April. Sabally has proven that she is one of the best power forwards in the game in her second full season, leading the Ducks with 15.9 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game.

The redshirt junior from Berlin, Germany has been exceptional for the Ducks, and when she performs well, so does the team. Oregon is 5-0 when she scores at least 20 points, including a career-high 30 points against Oklahoma in a win in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Nyara Sabally 5 Gallery 5 Images

She's taken her game to the next level after a solid debut season in 2020-21. She's averaging three more points per game and shooting more efficiently from the field and from the free throw line.

Sabally is one of two Pac-12 power forwards on the watch list, along with Stanford's Cameron Brink. Reigning winner NaLyssa Smith from Baylor is also up for the award once again.

If Sabally takes home the award, she would be the second Oregon Duck to win the honor as Ruthy Hebard won twice in her four-year career.

Oregon Hosts Stanford Looking to Avoid Sweep

