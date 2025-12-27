Oregon Quarterback Austin Novosad's Likely Landing Spot After Transfer Portal Entry

With less than a week away from the No. 5 Oregon Ducks facing the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Capital One Orange Bowl, one of the Ducks' backup quarterbacks is now searching for a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel on Saturday, redshirt sophomore Austin Novosad intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Novosad has two years remaining in regards to eligibility. Before the 2025 season, Novosad was competing with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore for the Ducks' starting job.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, how did Novosad get on the outside of the quarterback conversation, with the precarious situation of starter Dante Moore's NFL Draft decision, and why could Novosad's next landing space be far more predictable than some fans may think?

Austin Novosad Could Potentially Join Kentucky

One of the interesting wrinkles in Novosad's departure decision is Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Will Stein's exit to become the head coach at Kentucky. Novosad, who has previously stated his bond with Stein coached quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, could follow his mentor across the country to SEC territory.

The transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, meaning Oregon fans might not have to wait too long to learn where Novosad will be playing next season.

Austin Novosad's 2025 Season

For the 2025 regular season, Novosad only made an appearance in the Ducks' first game of the season against the Montana State Bobcats, going 1 for 2 in completions with one caught ball of 40 yards. After that 59-13 win, Novosad felt non-existent for the Ducks.

Ahead of the teams' trip to Northwestern, coach Dan Lanning addressed a persistent injury with Novosad that prompted the Ducks to keep the quarterback out of the mix.

“More precautionary, probably than anything. I think Austin goes, but his lat, it's been bothering a little bit. He's been able to practice, but we're just trying to limit him and get him in position where he can go again," Lanning said in September.

Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas runs the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Big Ten Team Emerges as Dark Horse in National Championship Odds

MORE: Oregon Ducks Could Steal Another Transfer Portal Player From USC Trojans

MORE: Oregon Fans Won't Like ESPN's Score Prediction For Texas Tech vs. Ducks

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

How Brock Thomas' Success Impacted Oregon's Quarterback Competition

The next development for Novosad's bid to be the backup quarterback for Moore is when quarterback Brock Thomas started to enter in relief of Moore during blowout games. Thomas appeared in five of Oregon's regular season games, with 130 yards and a single touchdown coming in Oregon's rain-laden home game against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Lanning stated that Thomas earned the official backup spot due to performance during practice, which Novosad was at least taking part in based on Lanning's comments about his injury.

“For Brock to come in and perform the way he did, really excited for him to be able to do that. I know the players are really proud of him. To start so poorly on third down offensively and then turn around and finish so strong in the second half, taking advantage of third-down opportunities was big," Lanning said about Thomas following the Wisconsin game.

Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad works out during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

What's especially interesting is that Moore has yet to make a decision on whether to enter the NFL Draft, so Thomas' appointment to backup and Novosad's transfer portal decision either hints at Moore returning or the Ducks having security in their own personnel or a potential transfer portal decision for their next season.