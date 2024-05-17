Ducks Digest

Oregon Basketball: 10 Big Ten Players to Watch Out For

The Oregon Ducks' men's basketball program is joining the Big Ten Conference this upcoming season. This shift means new arenas, new challenges and new competition for the Ducks.

Olivia Cleary

Mar 16, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks players celebrate after the Pac-12 Championship game
Mar 16, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks players celebrate after the Pac-12 Championship game / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team prepares for a new challenge as they enter the Big Ten Conference. Leaving behind familiar rivals in the Pac-12, the Ducks will now battle some of the nation's most challenging programs. Here is a look at 10 standout players Oregon will face in their new conference.

1. Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana, Sophomore (Co-Freshman of the year)

Mar 14, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) dribbles to the basket.
Mar 14, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) dribbles to the basket. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports


Mgbako led Big Ten freshmen in scoring (12.2 points per game) and free throws made (92). He also earned All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors and was recognized as a Co-Freshman of the Year by the coaches. The forward ranked second in three-pointers (50) and was one of only two freshmen in the NCAA to score over 400 points.  

2. Owen Freeman, Iowa, Sophomore (Co-Freshman of the year)

Iowa's Owen Freeman (32) drives to the basket as Kansas State's Cam Carter (5) defends.
Iowa's Owen Freeman (32) drives to the basket as Kansas State's Cam Carter (5) defends. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen /


Freeman earned both the media and coaches' Freshman of the Year honors, becoming only the second Hawkeye to achieve the honor in 30 years. He was also named to the All-Big Ten honorable mention and All-Freshman teams. He was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week nine times during the season, the second-most ever. Freeman averaged 10.6 points,6.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.2 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. 

3. Braden Smith, Purdue, Senior (1st Team All-Conference)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) shouts during the Men's NCAA national championship game.
Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) shouts during the Men's NCAA national championship game. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY


Smith was recognized with a First Team All-Big Ten selection following his performance as a junior. The guard averaged 12 points, 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while playing a school-record 1,327 minutes and starting all 39 games.

4. Dawson Garcia, Minnesota (3rd Team All-Conference)

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) attempts to block Indiana State Sycamores guard Julian Larry (1).
Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) attempts to block Indiana State Sycamores guard Julian Larry (1). / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY


The 6-11 forward earned a Third Team All-Big Ten nod after averaging 17.6 points per game for the Gophers. Garcia also added 6.7 rebounds while contributing 32 blocks, 24 steals, and 74 assists on the season.

5. Connor Essegian, Nebraska, Junior

Mar 14, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Connor Essegian (3) works around a Maryland defender.
Mar 14, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Connor Essegian (3) works around a Maryland defender. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports


Essegian, who played his previous two seasons at Wisconsin is transferring to Nebraska for the upcoming season. Although Essegian only averaged 3.2 points per game for the badgers as a sophomore, he averaged 11.7 points while shooting 35.9 percent from behind the arc. The 6-foot-4 guard is expected to make an impact for the Huskers this coming season.

6. Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern, Senior

March 22, 2024, Brooklyn, NY, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) shoots against Florida Atlantic.
March 22, 2024, Brooklyn, NY, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) shoots against Florida Atlantic. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports


Last season as a junior, Barnhizer averaged 14.6 points per game while shooting 34.8 percent from behind the arc. The 6-6 guard scored a career-high 24 points at Nebraska and shot 42.9 percent from the field on the season.

7.  Malik Reneau, Indiana, Junior:  

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) celebrates the Hoosiers victory over the Spartans 65-64.
Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) celebrates the Hoosiers victory over the Spartans 65-64. / Rich Janzaruk/ Herald Times / USA TODAY


The 6-3 guard averaged a career-high 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 55.8 percent from the field. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition and was named to the Saatva Empire Classic All-Tournament Team. Reneau started all 33 games, scoring at least 15 points in 17 contests, including seven 20-point performances and a career-high 34 point against North Alabama.

8. Julian Reese, Maryland, Senior

Mar 13, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) celebrates his dunk.
Mar 13, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) celebrates his dunk. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports


A physical forward, Reese averaged an impressive 9.5 boards per game to go with his 13.7 points. The 6-9 forward earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition. He finished with a career-high 15 double-doubles and scored 20 points or more on three occasions.

9. John Blackwell, Wisconsin, Sophomore

Mar 22, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) dribbles the ball past a James Madison defender.
Mar 22, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) dribbles the ball past a James Madison defender. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Blackwell impressed as a freshman, averaging 10 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Badgers. The 6-3 guard earned a spot on the prestigious Big Ten All-Freshman Team and was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week four times.

10. Bruce Thornton, Ohio State, Junior

Jan 20, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) steals the ball against Penn State.
Jan 20, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) steals the ball against Penn State. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA


Thornton earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors while excelling in the classroom (Academic All-Big Ten). He started all 35 games, leading the team in scoring (15.7), assists (4.8), steals (1.2), and minutes played (33.6). Thornton was also a national leader in efficiency, with a 4.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.

These are just a few of the talented players Oregon will face in the Big Ten. The conference is known for its physical style of play and passionate fan bases. With crucial returning players such as Mookie Cook, Jackson Shelstad, Keeshawn Barthelemy, Nate Bittle, and more, along with three experienced transfers from the portal, the Ducks appear ready to compete in the Big Ten. 

