Oregon Basketball: 10 Big Ten Players to Watch Out For
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team prepares for a new challenge as they enter the Big Ten Conference. Leaving behind familiar rivals in the Pac-12, the Ducks will now battle some of the nation's most challenging programs. Here is a look at 10 standout players Oregon will face in their new conference.
1. Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana, Sophomore (Co-Freshman of the year)
Mgbako led Big Ten freshmen in scoring (12.2 points per game) and free throws made (92). He also earned All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors and was recognized as a Co-Freshman of the Year by the coaches. The forward ranked second in three-pointers (50) and was one of only two freshmen in the NCAA to score over 400 points.
2. Owen Freeman, Iowa, Sophomore (Co-Freshman of the year)
Freeman earned both the media and coaches' Freshman of the Year honors, becoming only the second Hawkeye to achieve the honor in 30 years. He was also named to the All-Big Ten honorable mention and All-Freshman teams. He was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week nine times during the season, the second-most ever. Freeman averaged 10.6 points,6.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.2 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.
3. Braden Smith, Purdue, Senior (1st Team All-Conference)
Smith was recognized with a First Team All-Big Ten selection following his performance as a junior. The guard averaged 12 points, 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while playing a school-record 1,327 minutes and starting all 39 games.
4. Dawson Garcia, Minnesota (3rd Team All-Conference)
The 6-11 forward earned a Third Team All-Big Ten nod after averaging 17.6 points per game for the Gophers. Garcia also added 6.7 rebounds while contributing 32 blocks, 24 steals, and 74 assists on the season.
5. Connor Essegian, Nebraska, Junior
Essegian, who played his previous two seasons at Wisconsin is transferring to Nebraska for the upcoming season. Although Essegian only averaged 3.2 points per game for the badgers as a sophomore, he averaged 11.7 points while shooting 35.9 percent from behind the arc. The 6-foot-4 guard is expected to make an impact for the Huskers this coming season.
6. Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern, Senior
Last season as a junior, Barnhizer averaged 14.6 points per game while shooting 34.8 percent from behind the arc. The 6-6 guard scored a career-high 24 points at Nebraska and shot 42.9 percent from the field on the season.
7. Malik Reneau, Indiana, Junior:
The 6-3 guard averaged a career-high 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 55.8 percent from the field. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition and was named to the Saatva Empire Classic All-Tournament Team. Reneau started all 33 games, scoring at least 15 points in 17 contests, including seven 20-point performances and a career-high 34 point against North Alabama.
8. Julian Reese, Maryland, Senior
A physical forward, Reese averaged an impressive 9.5 boards per game to go with his 13.7 points. The 6-9 forward earned All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition. He finished with a career-high 15 double-doubles and scored 20 points or more on three occasions.
9. John Blackwell, Wisconsin, Sophomore
Blackwell impressed as a freshman, averaging 10 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Badgers. The 6-3 guard earned a spot on the prestigious Big Ten All-Freshman Team and was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week four times.
10. Bruce Thornton, Ohio State, Junior
Thornton earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors while excelling in the classroom (Academic All-Big Ten). He started all 35 games, leading the team in scoring (15.7), assists (4.8), steals (1.2), and minutes played (33.6). Thornton was also a national leader in efficiency, with a 4.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.
These are just a few of the talented players Oregon will face in the Big Ten. The conference is known for its physical style of play and passionate fan bases. With crucial returning players such as Mookie Cook, Jackson Shelstad, Keeshawn Barthelemy, Nate Bittle, and more, along with three experienced transfers from the portal, the Ducks appear ready to compete in the Big Ten.