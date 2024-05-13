Oregon Basketball Faces Greatest Travel Challenge in Joining Big Ten Conference
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks are preparing to take flight as they enter their first season in the Big Ten Conference. Oregon along with USC, UCLA, and Washington will be competing in the Big Ten Conference this upcoming season.
This season brings not only challenges such as going up against unfamiliar programs, but there will also be increased travel times. These west coast teams are no longer an hour's flight away from their next game, now they will have to travel across the country.
Following the switch to the Big Ten, various athletes expressed their concerns about the longer flights. One of these athletes was former Oregon softball player, Terra McGowan.
“Has anybody thought of the repercussions that conference realignments have on student athletes' quality of life? You’re asking them to travel across the country every other weekend while balancing school and a social life??? This needs to be talked about” read McGowan's social media post in August 2023.
Ten of Oregon’s 20 sports do not currently play a Pac-12 schedule and will also not play a Big Ten schedule.
“The greatest impact will be on men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball” states Oregon's website. “Tennis (men’s and women’s) baseball, softball, and lacrosse are impacted to a lesser degree in terms of increased travel days”
According to the University of Oregon the programs most impacted by the conference realignment (Men’s and women’s basketball and Volleyball) “will see three to four additional travel days.” These additional travel days as well as added support staff traveling with the teams, are anticipated to give the student-athletes the needed time to recover and prepare for cross-country matchups.
Oregon’s men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball schedules have all been announced. These schedules feature matchups against schools as many as 2,482 miles away (Rutgers). Travel time to Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland, and Rutgers all have flight times of over four Hours.
“We are in this unique time of rapid change that will dramatically change the model," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said. "So, as we ramp up during this period of NIL and immediate transfer… What I hope for, and I don’t know if this is what I see (happening), is that all the great things about have a broad base athletics department still exist."
As for Oregon's football program, it will continue to have a schedule of only five road games per regular season. Oregon's road games this season are at Oregon State, UCLA, Purdue, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Just three of five road games will be in the Midwest.
“Our athletic department cares a lot about us student-athletes,” said Oregon softball athlete Paige Sinicki. “Being able to have conversations with a lot of the athletic department has just made me realize how much I'm cared for as a student-athlete here at Oregon and just knowing that itself will take me through anything we have next year. Whether it's travel or not they're going to figure out ways for us to be Successful”
Oregon has made it clear that out of all the factors that come with conference realignment the well-being and success of its student athletes is its main concern.
“The student-athlete experience is our highest priority and obviously travel is a piece of that,” said Mullens. “I'm confident we’ll find a good solution to make sure we find the right balance for our student-athletes”
