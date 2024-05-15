Oregon Basketball's Jackson Shelstad Built For "Big Moments"
EUGENE- Oregon men's basketball is entering the 2024-25 season looking for back-to-back conference championships, however, this season will not be for another Pac-12 ring. It will be for their first Big Ten Championship Title.
Oregon's conference opponents were released earlier this month. The Ducks will be playing some tough teams on the road, including trips to Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, and Wisconsin. Oregon will host Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Purdue, and Rutgers in Matthew Knight Arena.
In a year full of new—new conference, new distances to travel, and a roster strengthened by the new additions via the transfer portal—many are wondering how the Ducks will perform in their new environment.
New competition means new challenges to rise above. Oregon's Jackson Shelstad, a guard out of West Linn, Oregon, has proven he is ready for the pressure this new league presents.
Early last season, Shelstad and the Ducks got a firsthand experience with the elite competition the Big Ten provides when they hosted Michigan. With just two seconds left in overtime, Shelstad hit a deep three-pointer to give his team an 86-83 victory over its future conference foe.
"That is like a dream I've had, hitting buzzer-beaters or game-winners like that for my dream school: Oregon. So, it was a special moment."- Jackson Shelstad
Shelstad averaged 12.8 points per game shooting 45 percent from the field in his freshman season. He also contributed 88 assists on the season, good for second on the team.
Shelstad played an essential role in Oregon's NCAA tournament appearance. The true freshman contributed 11 points, four assists, and a steal in the Ducks' 87-73 first-round victory over South Carolina.
“I don't really look at it like it's pressure or big moments. I just kind of go out there and play. It's what I've been doing my whole life, playing basketball. So, it's not new, just at a higher stage now.”- Jackson Shelstad
The Ducks have more than just one player to be excited about for next season, having added three transfers out of the portal to their roster.
Coach Dana Altman and his staff used the offseason to compile a talented and experienced transfer class, bringing in Ra'Heim Moss, TJ Bamba, and Brandon Angel.
Moss, a First Team All-MAC and MAC All-Defensive Team honoree, averaged 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 steals last season at Toledo.
A 6-foot-5 guard, Bamba had stops at Villanova and Washington State before becoming a Duck. While at Villanova, Bamba started all 33 games he played, averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
The third portal addition is a familiar face from the Pac-12 Conference. Angel, a forward out of Stanford, averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists last season.
These transfers will be joining Oregon veterans Keeshawn Barthelemy, Jadrian Tracy, and Nate Bittle. Also returning to the roster are three soon-to-be sophomores: Jackson Shelstad, Mookie Cook, and Kwame Evans Jr.