Oregon Basketball Joins Historic Tournament For 2025 Season
The Oregon men's basketball team will play in the 2025 Maui Invitational 2025 in Lahaina, Hawaii.
The Ducks will play elite competition at the historic Lahaina Civic Center on Nov. 24-26, 2025, in the 42nd annual tournament. The field includes NC State, fresh off a trip to the Final Four in last season's NCAA Tournament, Baylor Bears and Texas Longhorns.
The tournament returns to the historic Lahaina Civic Center this November after being played in Honolulu last year after a devastating fire killed 101 people and burned down the town of Lahaina.
The Lahaina Civic Center is one of the only remaining buildings standing in the Maui town. The tourism is important, as the island begins to rebuild.
The tournament is often a jumping off point for a championship-type season. 73 of the 84 NCAA national championships have participated in the Maui Invitational. After competing in Maui earlier in the season, seven of those schools have gone to win the national championship.
The Ducks look to build off of winning the 2023-24 Pac-12 conference tournament and earning the program its 18th NCAA Tournament appearance. Oregon coach Dana Altman added has three of the top transfers out of the portal to their roster, bringing in Ra'Heim Moss, TJ Bamba, and Brandon Angel.
The tournament field will also include Seton Hall, USC, UNLV and host Chaminade in 2025.
Oregon will not play in the Maui Invitational in 2024. The 2024 tournament includes back-to-back defending national champion UConn, along with North Carolina, Auburn, Iowa State, Michigan State, Dayton, Colorado, and Memphis.
This November, Oregon men's basketball is reportedly joining an NIL-driven non-conference basketball tournament in Las Vegas that could create $1 million in name, image, likeness payout for the Ducks and each of the other eight teams who participate.
The NIL compensation is the driving factor as players can earn major payouts plus earn long-term future contracts. The Players Era Festival basketball tournament plans to be held on November 26th, 27th, and 29th at T-Mobile Arena, MGM Garden Arena, and the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.