EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Duck N'Faly Dante On Future, NBA Draft Combine
EUGENE - Fresh off a successful basketball season at Oregon, Former center, N’Faly Dante showcased his abilities in front of various scouts and coaches at the 2024 NBA Draft combine in Chicago, Illinois.
“I feel really good. This is the moment I've wanted for a really long time so I'm glad to be here,” said N'Faly Dante in an exclusive with Oregon Sports Illustrated's Olivia Cleary.
Dante’s journey to the Draft combine is unique. He is 22 years old and has already played five years of college basketball. Prior to committing to Oregon, Dante reclassified and came to college at just 17 years old.
“I wish I could of came to college earlier than that,” Dante told Oregon SI.
Although Dante has already played five seasons with the Ducks, he has submitted a waiver request to get a medical hardship for the 2020-21season. Dante started the first six games of the season before suffering season-ending knee injury .
“It was one of the worst times in my life...I didn't tell [my mom] because if I told her she'd be worried too much,” Dante told Oregon SI.
Although this was an incredibly challenging time for Dante, he is thankful to the coaching staff at Oregon for supporting him through the injury and recovery process.
“It was definitely tough," Dante told Oregon SI. “But I have a great family here...They're always there for me”
At the combine, Dante was placed on team Love coached by the 76ers Assistant Coach Jason Love. On team Love, Dante plays alongside some familiar faces such as Kashad Johnson from Arizona and Trey Alexander from Creighton.
“It was great playing with them. It was different. I wish it was for a longer time because they were fun to be around,” Dante told Oregon SI.
In Oregon’s 67-59 victory over the Arizona Wildcats in the Pac-12 tournament, Dante scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds, four blocks, and three steals. Against Creighton in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Dante scored 28 points, 20 rebounds, two blocks, and two steals in the double-overtime loss.
“I can't say enough good things about him...I’m just fortunate to coach him...I love the kid”- Coach Dana Altman
In team Loves’s first scrimmage at the combine against Team Herscu, Dante scored 8 points off the bench. In his second scrimmage at the combine against Team St. Andrews, Dante started at center contributing another eight points and adding four rebounds.
“This opportunity is something I've been looking for for a really long time,” Dante told Oregon SI. "Now I've got it so it's just a blessing to be here”
Dante has the opportunity to be just the fourth NBA player from Mali. Historically there have only been three: Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans) Sagaba Konate (Toronto Raptors) and Adama Sanogo (Chicago Bulls).
“It's a goal to make it because you have a kid in Mali looking up you to...It gives them hope to get it done too,” Dante told Oregon SI.
Physically, Dante brought an advantage to both Oregon's offense and defense. His athletic ability at his size is something to take note of. Dante measured in at the combine at 6’10 with a standing reach of 9’3 and a 7’6 wingspan. His wingspan-to-height differential of eight inches is the largest recorded at the combine, surpassing even the impressive wingspans of Adem Bona (7.5") and Zach Edey (7.0").
Dante's path to the NBA hasn't been without its challenges, but his story of overcoming adversity serves as an inspiration to young athletes in Mali and around the world. While it's unknown if Dante will return to the University of Oregon's program, many opportunities await as he pursues his dream of playing in the NBA. The 2024 NBA draft will be held on June 26th-27th. The first round will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday, June 26th.