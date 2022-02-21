Oregon Drops to No. 25 in AP Poll Entering Regular Season's Final Week

Skip to main content

Oregon Drops to No. 25 in Latest AP Poll Entering Final Week of Regular Season

The Ducks split their two games against Bay Area teams this weekend, including a gut-wrenching loss to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday.

The Oregon Ducks enter the most important week of the regular season as the No. 25 team in Monday's AP Poll. They are barely holding on to the 25th spot, as Georgia is also ranked No. 25 due to having the same number of points.

Oregon is coming off of a rather disappointing home weekend against the Bay Area teams. The Ducks eked out a win over California on Friday while shooting 0-16 from downtown and blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against No. 2 Stanford on Sunday.

The Ducks could benefit from a strong finish to the regular season to enhance their chances at an at-large berth into the NCAA tournament. They hit the road for their final road trip of the regular season to visit the Mountain schools, with Colorado on Wednesday and Utah on Saturday.

As things stand as of Feb. 21, Oregon is tied for second in the Pac-12 Conference at 10-5 with Washington State. Stanford has the conference title on lock with a perfect 14-0 record.

If the Ducks prevail over the Buffaloes on Wednesday, Stanford could help them to firmly move into second place with a win over WSU on Thursday.

Oregon is one of three Pac-12 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week, along with No. 2 Stanford, No. 12 Arizona.

