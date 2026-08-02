Biggest Key to Oregon's College Football Playoff Run

Oregon's defensive line has the potential to be one of the deepest groups in the country heading into the 2026 season. With a combination of proven veterans, experienced transfers, and emerging young talent, the Ducks have no shortage of options in the trenches.

Oregon's front seven ranks among the best in the nation, coming in at No. 3 on CBS Sports' rankings of college football's best front sevens entering the 2026 season.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Only Oklahoma and Miami (FL) rank ahead of the Ducks, largely due to more proven, complete linebacker units to complement their defensive fronts.

However, despite ranking third overall because of questions surrounding its linebacker experience, CBS Sports believes Oregon boasts the best defensive line in the country.

Although the Ducks' linebacker unit may not be as experienced as Oklahoma's or Miami's, it could also quickly develop into one of the most promising groups in college football.

In a conference as brutally physical as the Big Ten, games are often won in the trenches, and Oregon's combination of experience and potential across its front seven may be the program's biggest weapon as it looks to return to the national championship game for the first time since 2015.

Oregon's Veteran Defensive Line

Oregon's experience across its defensive line is undeniable. The Ducks return key pieces in Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington, who both rank among the nation's best at stopping the run. Together, the duo anchored a defensive line that gave up less than 3.5 yards per rushing attempt while allowing just 13 rushing touchdowns last season.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The preseason recognition surrounding the pair only reinforces why expectations are so high. Washington enters the season as a Walter Camp Preseason Second-Team All-American and a projected First-Team All-Big Ten selection.

Meanwhile, Alexander heads into the 2026 season fresh off an All-Big Ten Second Team campaign.

While Alexander and Washington headline the group, Oregon's depth inside may be just as impressive.

Transfer D'Antre Robinson arrives after stops at North Carolina and Florida. Former five-star recruit Aydin Breland, transfer Jerome Simmons, as well as freshmen Tony Cumberland and Matt Johnson, give the Ducks even more options beyond their starting lineup.

Elite Edge Rushers

Oregon also returns one of the most dangerous pass-rushing duos in college football in Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei.

The Ducks entered the offseason as the only team in the country with two edge rushers ranked inside Pro Football Focus' top six returning edge defenders nationally, with Tuioti checking in at No. 5 and Uiagalelei at No. 6. Together, they have combined for 35 career sacks.

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuioti had a breakout season last year. The rising senior recorded 68 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks while finishing fifth in the Big Ten in sacks and fourth in tackles for loss.

He also closed the season with a sack or tackle for loss in nine consecutive games, consistently disrupting opposing offenses.

Uiagalelei added another dynamic presence. Last season, Uiagalelei recorded 34 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

Behind the veteran duo, former four-star recruit Nasir Wyatt returns for 2026 after playing in all 15 games for the Ducks as a true freshman.

High-Upside Linebackers

Oregon’s defense also contains a group of linebackers that gained valuable experience throughout last season's postseason run.

Jerry Mixon developed into one of Oregon's more reliable linebackers, and some of his biggest performances came on the season's biggest stages.

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) reacts after a play against the Oregon State Beavers during the first quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mixon posted a career-high 13 tackles and recovered a fumble in Oregon's road win at Iowa before delivering another standout performance in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Texas Tech.

In the Ducks' 23-0 shutout victory, Mixon recorded four solo tackles, a tackle for loss, and two pass breakups.

Devon Jackson is yet another name expected to take on an even larger role after working his way back from injuries that limited him entering last season.

The Ducks also expect redshirt freshman Gavin Nix to contribute more after preserving his redshirt in 2025. The former four-star recruit appeared in seven games, including all three College Football Playoff games.

Experience Gives Chris Hampton a Strong Foundation

Oregon's talent across the front seven will also be critical for newly promoted defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

Like many of the Ducks' key defensive contributors, Hampton enters 2026 in an expanded role. Having a veteran defensive line filled with proven production and experienced leaders will help ease Hampton's transition into the defensive play-caller role.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Ducks are going to return to the College Football Playoff and make another push toward a national championship, it will likely start with a defensive front that has both the talent to dominate and the depth to withstand the grind of a Big Ten schedule.

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