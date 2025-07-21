Oregon Ducks Announce New Addition To Basketball Coaching Staff
The Oregon Ducks have added a familar face to their coaching staff for the upcoming season Oregon coach Dana Altman and the Ducks have announced that Yasir Rosemond will be joining the staff after spending the last few seasons at Indiana working under coach Mike Woodson.
It's a return to home for Rosemond, who played for the Ducks in the '90s and coached in Eugene during the early part of the 2000s.
When Woodson elected to retire at the end of this past season, Rosemond took a job with LSU as an assistant coach back in April, but ultimately decided to head back home to Oregon to work under Altman and the Ducks.
"We are really excited to have Yasir back in Eugene," Altman said in a press release. "His experience in developing student-athletes will be a great addition to our program."
It's Rosemond's second stint as a member of Oregon's coaching staff after coaching the Ducks for five seasons between 2005-10 working under longtime coach Ernie Kent. He played a part in the development of three Ducks who went played in the NBA in Aaron Brooks, Malik Hairston, and Maarty Leunen.
Rosemond brings back a plethora of experience to the Ducks' coaching staff. During his four seasons spent with the Hoosiers, Rosemond spent three of them as an associate head coach under Woodson. He even spent time as the interim head coach in 2023 when Woodson was unavailable for a stretch during the season.
Prior to his time in Indiana, Rosemond bounced around programs in the South, spending time at Alabama, Georgia, and Samford.
The Ducks' coaching staff now consist of multiple coaches who have spent time as a head coach in some capacity as fellow assistant coach Tony Stubblefield spent three seasons as the head coach of DePaul before coming aboard in 2024.
Stubblefield was a significant part of Altman's coaching staff with the Ducks before leaving for DePaul. As Altman gets the band back together, can Oregon make a run in the NCAA Tournament next March?
Rosemond’s ability to recruit will benefit the Ducks tremendously. During his time as associate head coach at Indiana, the Hoosiers finished with the No. 10 recruiting class in 2023, the No. 13 class in 2024, and the No. 35 class in 2025 according to 247Sports rankings.
With Rosemond on staff, Oregon should find a bit more success in recruiting the transfer portal as well. Indiana signed the No. 10 portal class in 2025, the No. 2 class in 2024, and the No. 15 class in 2023.
Being able to keep pace with some of the top recruiting classes in the Big Ten has been an early struggle for the Ducks but the addition of Rosemond will pay dividends on the recruiting trail.