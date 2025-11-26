Dana Altman's Abnormal Move After Oregon Ducks Flop In Players Era Festival Game
Not the bounce-back response that this program was looking for. After a rough beginning to the 2025 Players Era Festival by losing to the Auburn Tigers, 84-73 in the opening round, the Oregon Ducks (4-2 overall record) came back the following day with little energy once again.
Ultimately, San Diego State Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher's group (3-2 overall record) shot the lights out from all three levels at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the Ducks fell to 0-2 in the tournament, 97-80.
Notably, Oregon coach Dana Altman skipped his usual postgame radio interview ... an uncommon move and a clear sign of his disappointment in the team’s performance.
San Diego State's 67.2 field goal percentage against Oregon was the highest allowed by any Power Five conference team this season. It was also the highest shooting percentage by any opponent in the Dana Altman era, which dates all the way back to 2010.
The Aztecs showed off their depth through their 47 bench points to just 18 points for the Ducks at the conclusion of another disappointing performance. Altman's unit was simply outplayed and out-hustled, as San Diego State was much more physical from the tip.
Senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters and junior guard BJ Davis combined for 43 points for the Aztecs. Dutcher's backcourt can once again push for a Mountain West Conference title, his third since taking over the reins back in 2017. He was named the 2018, 2021, and 2023 tournament champion and eventually went to the 2023 national championship game.
This is San Diego State's last season with the Mountain West before joining the Pac-12 Conference in 2026-27.
Oregon junior lead guard Jackson Shelstad did have the hot hand while going 4-for-4 on three-pointers to start this matchup with San Diego State. He finished with a team-high 21 points on 7-for-13 field goals and 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.
With all the veteran leadership in Shelstad, along with senior center Nate Bittle (13 points on 5-for-8 shooting and 1-for-3 three-pointers, zero assists/three turnovers, one block) and junior forward Kwame Evans Jr. (16 points on 4-for-8 shooting and 2-for-4 three-pointers, five rebounds, five assists/three turnovers, one block), the cohesion between the younger talent on the roster has now seemed off.
It can't all be just Shelstad, and everyone has to have more integrity on the defensive side of the ball.
Oregon's Day 4 in Las Vegas
With no game tomorrow for the Ducks, Altman's practice will be brutal. You can believe that.
At the conclusion of the final day at the Players Era on Thursday, Nov. 27, Oregon needs to leave Sin City on a high note. Coach Greg McDermott and the Creighton Bluejays are next for the Ducks on Thanksgiving at 11 a.m. PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Both programs are 0-2 in this one-of-a-kind tournament.
Oregon has fallen all the way to No. 86 in KenPom, with the No. 82-ranked offense (113.3 rating) and No. 89-ranked defense (102.8 rating) in the country.
Amongst other Big Ten Conference schools in the overall KenPom rankings, the Pacific Northwest squad is trailing well behind 14 other universities, with the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers and No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at the top. Michigan plays the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Players Era title game on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 6:30 p.m. PT at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
On the positive side, the Ducks will still be taking back nearly $1 million to Eugene no matter the outcome, going towards their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Collective. It will be split amongst the Oregon players.