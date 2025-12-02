Ducks Digest

How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks Basketball

The Oregon Ducks are back in Eugene for a forgettable visit to Las Vegas, Nevada, to host coach Eric Musselman and the undefeated USC Trojans. Preview and betting odds for the Big Ten matchup from Matthew Knight Arena.

Arden Cravalho

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts with his team after they defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts with his team after they defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
After a disastrous, winless trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Players Era Festival, the Oregon Ducks (4-3) and coach Dana Altman look to get everything back on track.

It was quite the opposite for the undefeated No. 24 USC Trojans (7-0) during Feast Week. At the Maui Invitational, coach Eric Musselman's group went 3-0 and won the tournament with victories over the Boise State Broncos, Seton Hall Pirates, and Arizona State Sun Devils in the title game.

The two former Pac-12 Conference opponents will now meet for their first Big Ten Conference matchup of the 2025-26 season. The Trojans lead the all-time series over the Ducks, 69-64. Oregon has won the last five matchups in a row.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts in the first half against San Diego State Aztecs in a 2025 Players Era Festival
Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts in the first half against San Diego State Aztecs in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How to Watch USC at Oregon

When: Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

TV Broadcast: FS1

Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network, KUJZ 95.3 FM

Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice dribbles the ball against Illinois State Redbirds guard Johnny Kinziger
Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) dribbles the ball against Illinois State Redbirds guard Johnny Kinziger (11) during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

USC's Player to Watch For

Junior guard Rodney Rice - 20.3 points on 41.5 field goal percent/38.5 three-point percent/74.4 free throw percent, 6.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals per game

At 6-4, Rice made his mark with the Maryland Terrapins this past season through his ability to stretch out the floor. He's effective when trying to knock down shots out on the perimeter, both coming off the dribble or in catch-and-shoot scenarios.

He's become more of a primary creator for himself with USC. The 23-year-old has garnered more and more attention from NBA scouts through the quarter mark of the 2025-26 season.

Rice is thriving in Musselman's system as a facilitator for others as well as the leader of an offense that scores 91.9 points per game (No. 21 in the country).

USC Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) reacts after the Trojans defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils
Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) reacts after the Trojans defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Oregon’s Key to Victory

Contain Chad Baker-Mazara

The 6-7 guard/forward had a 23-point performance on 9-for-15 field goals and 4-for-9 three-pointers in the championship game out in Hawaii and was later named the MVP of the Maui Invitational. He actually became the first-ever player to win back-to-back Maui Invitationals, having won it last season with the Auburn Tigers.

He's playing at an all-time high currently and always competes with an upbeat activity out on the wing. Where Baker-Mazara can make his money at the next level is on the defensive end, guarding the one through four spot. He's got quick hands and feet when trying to force turnovers in the passing lanes.

Questions regarding why a 25-year-old still has college eligibility have surfaced across the national media. Baker-Mazara played with the Duquesne Duke in 2020-21, San Diego State Aztecs in 2021-22, Auburn Tigers from 2023-25, and now the Trojans in 2025-26 for his final season of college basketball.

USC at Oregon Betting Odds

The Ducks are 1.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Trojans. The moneyline for Oregon is +105 and -126 for USC. The point total is set at 155.5.

Oregon's NET, KenPom Update

In the first edition of the NET rankings, the Ducks are No. 192 with a 0-1 record in Quad 1 opportunities and a 0-0 record in Quad 2 opportunities. As for KenPom, Oregon is No. 85 with the 96th-ranked offense and 90th-ranked defense.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

