How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks Basketball
After a disastrous, winless trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Players Era Festival, the Oregon Ducks (4-3) and coach Dana Altman look to get everything back on track.
It was quite the opposite for the undefeated No. 24 USC Trojans (7-0) during Feast Week. At the Maui Invitational, coach Eric Musselman's group went 3-0 and won the tournament with victories over the Boise State Broncos, Seton Hall Pirates, and Arizona State Sun Devils in the title game.
The two former Pac-12 Conference opponents will now meet for their first Big Ten Conference matchup of the 2025-26 season. The Trojans lead the all-time series over the Ducks, 69-64. Oregon has won the last five matchups in a row.
How to Watch USC at Oregon
When: Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 7:00 p.m. PT.
Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
TV Broadcast: FS1
Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network, KUJZ 95.3 FM
USC's Player to Watch For
Junior guard Rodney Rice - 20.3 points on 41.5 field goal percent/38.5 three-point percent/74.4 free throw percent, 6.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals per game
At 6-4, Rice made his mark with the Maryland Terrapins this past season through his ability to stretch out the floor. He's effective when trying to knock down shots out on the perimeter, both coming off the dribble or in catch-and-shoot scenarios.
He's become more of a primary creator for himself with USC. The 23-year-old has garnered more and more attention from NBA scouts through the quarter mark of the 2025-26 season.
Rice is thriving in Musselman's system as a facilitator for others as well as the leader of an offense that scores 91.9 points per game (No. 21 in the country).
MORE: Internal and External Candidates Who Could Replace Oregon’s Will Stein
MORE: What Bo Nix's Comments Reveal About Marcus Mariota's Reputation
MORE: Impact Of Oregon Ducks Losing Offensive Coordinator Will Stein To Kentucky
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Oregon’s Key to Victory
Contain Chad Baker-Mazara
The 6-7 guard/forward had a 23-point performance on 9-for-15 field goals and 4-for-9 three-pointers in the championship game out in Hawaii and was later named the MVP of the Maui Invitational. He actually became the first-ever player to win back-to-back Maui Invitationals, having won it last season with the Auburn Tigers.
He's playing at an all-time high currently and always competes with an upbeat activity out on the wing. Where Baker-Mazara can make his money at the next level is on the defensive end, guarding the one through four spot. He's got quick hands and feet when trying to force turnovers in the passing lanes.
Questions regarding why a 25-year-old still has college eligibility have surfaced across the national media. Baker-Mazara played with the Duquesne Duke in 2020-21, San Diego State Aztecs in 2021-22, Auburn Tigers from 2023-25, and now the Trojans in 2025-26 for his final season of college basketball.
USC at Oregon Betting Odds
The Ducks are 1.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook against the Trojans. The moneyline for Oregon is +105 and -126 for USC. The point total is set at 155.5.
Oregon's NET, KenPom Update
In the first edition of the NET rankings, the Ducks are No. 192 with a 0-1 record in Quad 1 opportunities and a 0-0 record in Quad 2 opportunities. As for KenPom, Oregon is No. 85 with the 96th-ranked offense and 90th-ranked defense.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.