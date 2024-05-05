Oregon Basketball Loyalty: Why Payton Pritchard Wears Sabrina Ionescu Nike Shoes
As the Boston Celtics await their next opponent in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Payton Pritchard was asked about his choice of sneakers, revealing a fascinating connection to his Oregon Ducks days and a fellow athlete.
Pritchard wears Nike shoes endorsed by Sabrina Ionescu, a former college teammate at Oregon. Pritchard and Ionescu had successful careers at Oregon before turning pro. Ionescu became the first pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, and Pritchard was selected 26th by the Celtics during the NBA Draft.
When asked about his preference for Ionescu's shoes, Pritchard explained, "Well, I've known Sabrina for a long time. We went to Oregon together as freshmen. And her shoe is probably the most comfortable out right now. It's light, so I like it."
Pritchard also mentioned that he likes to match his sneakers with the Celtics' uniform and occasionally wears Oregon-themed colorways as a nod to their shared college roots. "I wore Oregon ones, so if I can throw in some Duck ones, I will, because it kind of matches the colorway."
What's remarkable is that Pritchard isn't the only NBA player sporting Ionescu's signature shoes. During All-Star Weekend, Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II shared an exchange with Ionescu, praising the comfort of her shoes. Ionescu expressed gratitude for his support, highlighting the impact of her endorsement.
Ionescu's influence extends beyond her impressive basketball skills; she's also making a mark in the world of footwear. Her shoes have gained recognition for their comfort, and it's no surprise that other players are taking notice. If her vision for more WNBA players to have signature shoes comes to fruition, it could be a game-changer for basketball players.