Bo Nix Docuseries Reveals Auburn Tigers Pressure, NFL Draft Preparation
Preparation is the name of the game for former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix. Nix’s new Bolt TV docuseries Grit and Glory ran its first episode Friday and fans got a look behind the scenes at how Nix trained for and approached the 2024 NFL Draft and the immense pressure as a member of the Auburn Tigers.
“This kid didn’t think about the NFL,” Nix’s parents said on the docuseries. “This kid thought about being quarterback at Auburn and playing Alabama in the Iron Bowl.”
The Nix legacy runs deep at Auburn as Bo’s dad, Patrick, starred as Auburn’s quarterback from 1992-95.
From a die-hard Auburn Tigers fan, to starting Auburn quarterback, to starting Oregon quarterback to the No. 8-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos… How did Bo Nix get here?
The series opens with a training-dense episode featuring interviews with Nix’s family, trainer, and former Auburn and Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.
“I was recruited to Auburn from the head coach, and he literally told me ‘we have Bo Nix coming. You’re set.’” Dillingham said. “The amount of hype around this and Auburn was gigantic.”
Growing up in the south makes it hard to get away from football. As the country’s mecca of the college game, Alabama and the rest of the region are known for producing some of the best football talent there is and Nix was no exception, entering his college career as the number one quarterback recruit by some rankings.
Playing immediately as a true freshman for the Tigers, Nix struggled through his first three years, never eclipsing a 61 percent completion rate or throwing for more than 16 touchdowns in a season. It became obvious to Nix that Auburn wasn’t the right fit for his talents and he transferred to Oregon.
The docuseries then picks up as Nix begins to train for the NFL Draft.
Nix spent much of his time between the conclusion of Oregon’s 2023-24 football season training close to home in Mobile, Alabama with ‘QB Country’ founder and coach David Morris. QB Country currently trains NFL, college, high school and middle school quarterbacks in twelve cities across America.
“Look, you’re coming to south Alabama to train,”Morris said on the docuseries. “There’s more bells and whistles out there if you want to look for that. You come to south Alabama and it’s all football.”
Eliminating distractions has been key for Nix as he moves into the next phase of his career with the Denver Broncos in the NFL. Then again, focus has never been the problem for Nix. Growing up a diehard Auburn Tigers fan, Nix always took things one step at a time as he worked towards his goals.
The docuseries concludes there. Fans can look forward to hearing more about Nix’s time in college at Oregon in the next episode of Grit and Glory, which airs late next week.