Oregon Football Recruiting: Ducks Offer Elite 2026 Prospect After 'Amazing Conversation'
The Oregon Ducks football team is on a roll in recruiting the 2026 class.
Four-star offensive lineman Darius Gray and Oregon had an "amazing conversation" that led to the Ducks offering the 6-foot-4, 185-pound lineman. He's ranked as the No. 61 overall prospect, and No. 4 interior offensive lineman, in the 2026 class on the 247 Sports Composite.
The product from Richmond (Va.) Saint Christopher's School has offers from USC, Alabama, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Penn State among others.
On social media, Gray named Oregon's new running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, who is showing why he's considered a top recruiter in college football.
"We are thrilled to be able to add a coach of Ra'Shaad's caliber to our program," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after hiring the 29-year-old Samples. "Coach Samples is one of the brightest young coaches in all of football, and it is easy to see why he has had such a rapid rise through the coaching ranks."
"He is a dynamic personality who will bring out the very best in our student-athletes both on and off the field, and he will recruit relentlessly to bring the best young men we can find to our program."
Lanning, Samples and the Ducks will host the No. 1 running back recruit in the 2026 class this weekend in Eugene. Four-star running back Javian Osborne (Forney, Texas) announced on social media that he will make his first trip to the Ducks facilities.
Good news is, Oregon's facilities were just named the best in the nation.
Oregon's coaches have been active, particularly in the south, during this recruiting session. TheBig Ten Conference is widely regarded as one of the toughest in the nation and the Ducks are adding elite talent to compete.
Oregon already has added a top-30 recruit to its 2026 class. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain defensive lineman Tony Cumberland verbally committed to the Ducks over offers from schools like Ohio State, Texas and Ole Miss among others.