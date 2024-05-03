Oregon Basketball Legend Payton Pritchard Brings Attitude, Determination to Boston Celtics Playoff Run
Former Oregon basketball star Payton Pritchard has a long legacy of Duck highlights, buzzer beaters and NCAA Tournament runs. As a key cog in the Boston Celtics’ current NBA playoff run, Pritchard put his stamp on their first-round series against the Miami Heat.
The No.1 Celtics are advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals and Pritchard has a chance to join forward Chris Boucher as the only active former Ducks to win an NBA title.
Noted for his grit, swagger, and team mentality, Pritchard has received high praise from all-star teammate Jayson Tatum, who discussed his efforts.
“"Payton is one of the most confident guys I’ve ever been around… He walks out there like he’s the best player,” Tatum said. “To have that confidence is special and we need him to be like that.”
“He’s being aggressive on both ends, being able to attack closeouts and create his own shots [and] create for others. To have that off the bench is special,” Tatum continued.
Statistics have never been Pritchard’s focus and despite modest offensive numbers, he’s utilized his tenacity on both ends of the floor to set up his teammates and make key defensive plays in the highest-pressure moments of the playoffs.
Pritchard’s intensity on the floor has been crucial for the Celtics. In Game three, Pritchard’s scrappy play resulted in a face-to-face with Heat forward Caleb Martin. Pritchard had words for Martin after he threw the ball at Sam Hauser, Pritchard’s teammate.
“It’s just the competitiveness of the game … Obviously, I’m going to be there for my teammate, like we all are.” Pritchard, who added seven points in the game, said.
Pritchard’s drive and determination to win have kicked up to a new gear for the playoffs. An important member of the Celtics rotation, he relishes the opportunity to bring a title to Boston and represent his alma mater on the biggest stage.
The Celtics bested Miami, 4-1, and earned extra rest before the Eastern Conference semifinals. Boston will face the winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.
A “confident” Pritchard awaits.
