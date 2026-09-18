Three Biggest Takeaways From Oregon Ducks Basketball Schedule Release
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As college basketball inches closer, the Big Ten Conference has come out with the 2026-27 men's basketball schedule.
Coach Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks will have to take four trips out of the Eugene Airport across the country during Big Ten regular-season play.
Oregon Ducks' Big Ten Schedule
Each Big Ten program's conference schedule will consist of 20 matchups, playing three schools home-and-away and facing the 14 remaining schools once.
Oregon will open conference play at the start of December on the road in Los Angeles, California. The first conference home game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, for the Ducks will follow soon after.
- Dec. 1, 2026 - at UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles, California
- Dec. 5, 2026 - vs. USC Trojans in Eugene, Oregon
- Dec. 30, 2026 - at Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio
- Jan. 2, 2027 - at Penn State Nittany Lions in State College, Pennsylvania
- Jan. 6, 2027 - vs. Indiana Hoosiers in Eugene, Oregon
- Jan. 10, 2027 - vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers in Eugene, Oregon
- Jan. 16, 2027 - at Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan
- Jan. 19, 2027 - at Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Jan. 23, 2027 - vs. Northwestern Wildcats in Eugene, Oregon
- Jan. 27, 2027 - vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Eugene, Oregon
- Feb. 3, 2027 - at Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin
- Feb. 7, 2027 - vs. Washington Huskies in Eugene, Oregon
- Feb. 10, 2027 - at Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Iowa
- Feb. 13, 2027 - at Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Feb. 17, 2027 - vs. Maryland Terrapins in Eugene, Oregon
- Feb. 20, 2027 - vs. Illinois Fighting Illini in Eugene, Oregon
- Feb. 24, 2027 - vs. Purdue Boilermakers in Eugene, Oregon
- Feb. 27, 2027 - at USC Trojans in Los Angeles, California
- March 3, 2027 - vs. UCLA Bruins in Eugene, Oregon
- March 6, 2027 - at Washington Huskies in Seattle, Washington
The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 9-14 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Three Takeaways From Oregon's Big Ten Schedule Release
The largest takeaway from Oregon's journey ahead is that road trip to the state of Michigan with coach Tom Izzo's Spartans, immediately followed by a test against the reigning national champion Wolverines. Circle Jan. 16 and Jan. 19 on your calendar.
Another takeaway is the quick turnaround that the Ducks have to make after playing in the toughest multi-team event: the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. After Thanksgiving week, the Ducks are thrown right into the fire that is Big Ten competition with two Southern California schools, USC and UCLA, that should be playing in the NCAA Tournament come next March.
The third and final takeaway is the stretch that Oregon has from Feb. 17 through Feb. 24 at home. Depending on where this team is at that point in the season, those three games against Maryland, Illinois, and Purdue could be important to their resume and will be valued based on the fact that they all will take place inside Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon's Non-Conference Slate Nears Completion
Each NCAA Division 1 program can play up to 32 contests during the 2026-27 season leading up to the postseason. According to The Bracketeer, the Ducks have 10 of their 12 possible non-conference matchups set up.
- Nov. 2, 2026 - vs. Montana Grizzlies in Eugene, Oregon
- Nov. 6, 2026 - vs. Eastern Washington Eagles in Eugene, Oregon
- Nov. 15, 2026 - vs. Pepperdine Waves in Eugene, Oregon
- Nov. 19, 2026 - vs. Oregon State Beavers at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- Nov. 24-28, 2026 - Players Era 16 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Dec. 12, 2026 - vs. Indiana State Sycamores in Eugene, Oregon
- Dec. 20, 2026 - vs. Portland State Vikings in Eugene, Oregon
- Jan. 20, 2027 - vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
The announced multi-team event during Thanksgiving week for the Ducks will take place at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Oregon will be playing in the 16-team bracket the week of Nov. 23 at the Michelob Ultra Arena. ESPN is now the exclusive broadcast partner of the popular event, with Name, Image, and Likeness (or NIL) money on the line.
The Ducks open up against coach Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm on Nov. 24. They then await either the Louisville Cardinals or the Texas Tech Raiders on Nov. 26. On Nov. 27, it will either be the Tennessee Volunteers, Maryland Terrapins, San Diego State Aztecs, or Iowa State Cyclones.
The title game on Nov. 28 will be the fourth chance in Sin City for the final two remaining teams to get another more-than-quality victory.
Wei Lin Returns to Oregon's Roster
After a rocky first year with Oregon, junior point guard Wei Lin will be coming back to the program. The Xiamen, Fujian, China native entered the transfer portal during the offeason, with the North Carolina Tar Heels being a rumored suitor.
In his sophomore campaign, the 6-4, 190-pound Lin had to step in for an injured Jackson Shelstad. The now-Louisville Cardinals senior transfer dealt with severe tendon and ligament damage in his right hand throughout his junior season.
In Shelstad's absence, Lin struggled to transition to the states' style of play and only added 6.6 points on a 29.5 three-point percentage. As a floor leader, he averaged 1.7 assists with a given 17.5 minutes per 30 games played.
Status of Oregon's 2026-27 Roster
Here's how the projected depth chart currently plays out for the Ducks:
- Point guard - Fred Payne, Jasper Johnson, Wei Lin, Jerry Easter II
- Shooting guard - Jasper Johnson, Tyrone Riley IV, Jerry Easter II, Seven Spurlock
- Small forward - Tajh Ariza, Tyrone Riley IV, Andrew Meadow, Dwayne Aristode
- Power forward - Sean Stewart, Tajh Ariza, Pharaoh Compton, Dwayne Aristode
- Center - Taylor Bol Bowen, Sean Stewart, Pharaoh Compton
Arkansas Razorbacks fifth-year transfer Malique Ewin is currently ineligible as he continues to fight the NCAA in his 5-in-5 legal case. The center's path to the Pacific Northwest seems unlikely at this time, especially with the late addition of Lin.
Oregon has 15 of its 15 available roster spots filled, including two walk-ons: redshirt freshman guard Rian Gonzales and junior forward Luke Johnson. Incoming freshman forward Kendre Harrison is planning to join the program at the conclusion of the college football season. He's currently playing tight end for coach Dan Lanning.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as Lead Writer and Editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.