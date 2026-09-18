Three Biggest Takeaways From Oregon Ducks Basketball Schedule Release

As college basketball inches closer, the Big Ten Conference has come out with the 2026-27 men's basketball schedule.

Coach Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks will have to take four trips out of the Eugene Airport across the country during Big Ten regular-season play.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks' Big Ten Schedule

Each Big Ten program's conference schedule will consist of 20 matchups, playing three schools home-and-away and facing the 14 remaining schools once.

Oregon will open conference play at the start of December on the road in Los Angeles, California. The first conference home game at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, for the Ducks will follow soon after.

Dec. 1, 2026 - at UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles, California

Dec. 5, 2026 - vs. USC Trojans in Eugene, Oregon

Dec. 30, 2026 - at Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio

Jan. 2, 2027 - at Penn State Nittany Lions in State College, Pennsylvania

Jan. 6, 2027 - vs. Indiana Hoosiers in Eugene, Oregon

Jan. 10, 2027 - vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers in Eugene, Oregon

Jan. 16, 2027 - at Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan

Jan. 19, 2027 - at Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Jan. 23, 2027 - vs. Northwestern Wildcats in Eugene, Oregon

Jan. 27, 2027 - vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Eugene, Oregon

Feb. 3, 2027 - at Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin

Feb. 7, 2027 - vs. Washington Huskies in Eugene, Oregon

Feb. 10, 2027 - at Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, Iowa

Feb. 13, 2027 - at Minnesota Golden Gophers in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Feb. 17, 2027 - vs. Maryland Terrapins in Eugene, Oregon

Feb. 20, 2027 - vs. Illinois Fighting Illini in Eugene, Oregon

Feb. 24, 2027 - vs. Purdue Boilermakers in Eugene, Oregon

Feb. 27, 2027 - at USC Trojans in Los Angeles, California

March 3, 2027 - vs. UCLA Bruins in Eugene, Oregon

March 6, 2027 - at Washington Huskies in Seattle, Washington

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 9-14 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) poses with the Wolverine cheerleaders after the National Championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three Takeaways From Oregon's Big Ten Schedule Release

The largest takeaway from Oregon's journey ahead is that road trip to the state of Michigan with coach Tom Izzo's Spartans, immediately followed by a test against the reigning national champion Wolverines. Circle Jan. 16 and Jan. 19 on your calendar.

Another takeaway is the quick turnaround that the Ducks have to make after playing in the toughest multi-team event: the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. After Thanksgiving week, the Ducks are thrown right into the fire that is Big Ten competition with two Southern California schools, USC and UCLA, that should be playing in the NCAA Tournament come next March.

The third and final takeaway is the stretch that Oregon has from Feb. 17 through Feb. 24 at home. Depending on where this team is at that point in the season, those three games against Maryland, Illinois, and Purdue could be important to their resume and will be valued based on the fact that they all will take place inside Matthew Knight Arena.

Mar 7, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Sean Stewart (13) sets up on defense during the first half against the Washington Huskies at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon's Non-Conference Slate Nears Completion

Each NCAA Division 1 program can play up to 32 contests during the 2026-27 season leading up to the postseason. According to The Bracketeer, the Ducks have 10 of their 12 possible non-conference matchups set up.

Nov. 2, 2026 - vs. Montana Grizzlies in Eugene, Oregon

Nov. 6, 2026 - vs. Eastern Washington Eagles in Eugene, Oregon

Nov. 15, 2026 - vs. Pepperdine Waves in Eugene, Oregon

Nov. 19, 2026 - vs. Oregon State Beavers at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Nov. 24-28, 2026 - Players Era 16 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Dec. 12, 2026 - vs. Indiana State Sycamores in Eugene, Oregon

Dec. 20, 2026 - vs. Portland State Vikings in Eugene, Oregon

Jan. 20, 2027 - vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

The announced multi-team event during Thanksgiving week for the Ducks will take place at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. Oregon will be playing in the 16-team bracket the week of Nov. 23 at the Michelob Ultra Arena. ESPN is now the exclusive broadcast partner of the popular event, with Name, Image, and Likeness (or NIL) money on the line.

The Ducks open up against coach Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm on Nov. 24. They then await either the Louisville Cardinals or the Texas Tech Raiders on Nov. 26. On Nov. 27, it will either be the Tennessee Volunteers, Maryland Terrapins, San Diego State Aztecs, or Iowa State Cyclones.

The title game on Nov. 28 will be the fourth chance in Sin City for the final two remaining teams to get another more-than-quality victory.

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Wei Lin (23) brings the ball up court against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wei Lin Returns to Oregon's Roster

After a rocky first year with Oregon, junior point guard Wei Lin will be coming back to the program. The Xiamen, Fujian, China native entered the transfer portal during the offeason, with the North Carolina Tar Heels being a rumored suitor.

In his sophomore campaign, the 6-4, 190-pound Lin had to step in for an injured Jackson Shelstad. The now-Louisville Cardinals senior transfer dealt with severe tendon and ligament damage in his right hand throughout his junior season.

In Shelstad's absence, Lin struggled to transition to the states' style of play and only added 6.6 points on a 29.5 three-point percentage. As a floor leader, he averaged 1.7 assists with a given 17.5 minutes per 30 games played.

Status of Oregon's 2026-27 Roster

Here's how the projected depth chart currently plays out for the Ducks:

Point guard - Fred Payne, Jasper Johnson, Wei Lin, Jerry Easter II

Shooting guard - Jasper Johnson, Tyrone Riley IV, Jerry Easter II, Seven Spurlock

Small forward - Tajh Ariza, Tyrone Riley IV, Andrew Meadow, Dwayne Aristode

Power forward - Sean Stewart, Tajh Ariza, Pharaoh Compton, Dwayne Aristode

Center - Taylor Bol Bowen, Sean Stewart, Pharaoh Compton

Arkansas Razorbacks fifth-year transfer Malique Ewin is currently ineligible as he continues to fight the NCAA in his 5-in-5 legal case. The center's path to the Pacific Northwest seems unlikely at this time, especially with the late addition of Lin.

Oregon has 15 of its 15 available roster spots filled, including two walk-ons: redshirt freshman guard Rian Gonzales and junior forward Luke Johnson. Incoming freshman forward Kendre Harrison is planning to join the program at the conclusion of the college football season. He's currently playing tight end for coach Dan Lanning.

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