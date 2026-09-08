Dan Lanning Alters Oregon Ducks’ Travel Plan for Oklahoma State Game

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is altering his team’s travel plans for Saturday’s unusually early kickoff against the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys.

For Oregon fans, it's a rare chance to watch the Ducks with a morning cup of coffee. Saturday’s game begins at 11 a.m. local time (CT) but 9 a.m. on the Ducks’ internal clocks (PT), which poses a unique challenge, so Lanning is adjusting.

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris speaks during OSU Football Media Day in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Football Changes Travel Plans

No. 6 Oregon (dropped from No. 2 in the AP Poll) will leave for Stillwater on Thursday, one day earlier than its typical road-game departure so that his players to have additional time to adjust after traveling across multiple time zones.

“We are going to travel on Thursday, and that's strictly because we're playing in a 9 a.m. game,” Lanning said. “So, when you're traveling multiple time zones and you're going to play early, I think there's an advantage to getting there a little bit earlier.”

Oregon’s new itinerary doesn't change the Ducks' practice schedule. They normally practice Thursday mornings, allowing the team to complete its normal work before beginning the trip east.

oregon ducks coach dan lanning | Jake Bunn

The early departure is a perfect example of how Lanning and Oregon continue to adjust to playing a national schedule. Although Oklahoma State is a nonconference opponent, the experience should help the Ducks prepare for similar challenges when traveling multiple time zones for Big Ten games.

Oregon is scheduled to play road games at USC, Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan State later this season, making the Ducks’ preparation across multiple time zones especially notable. The only road game kickoff time that has been announced is at Michigan State, which will be a Friday night game at 5 p.m. PT on Nov. 20.

The good news about the early kickoff is helping avoid the Oklahoma heat... but only kind of. The current forecast calls for approximately 86°F at 11 a.m. Saturday in Stillwater per the National Weather Forecast, warming to around 92°F by 1 p.m. There is also a possibility of morning thunderstorms, but the forecast could shift before kickoff.

Eric Morris Set for Oklahoma State Home Debut

Oregon will arrive in unfamiliar territory carrying a considerable streak against a team with a new head coach in Eric Morris, more than 40 new staff and 91 new players. There are 21 players on OSU's roster who played for Morris at North Texas. Saturday marks the Ducks’ first appearance at Boone Pickens Stadium and only their third meeting with Oklahoma State.

Spirit Rider Avery Langley rides Bullet after a score in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday will also mark Morris' first home game of the post-Mike Gundy era, adding some extra juice to Oregon’s first trip to Stillwater.

“I know this will be his first home game there,” Lanning said of first-year Cowboys coach Eric Morris. “I'm sure it'll be an unbelievable atmosphere. Actually, never coached there, but I know they do a really good job, and it's really a new team, a lot of new faces in that program.”

Between the kickoff time, the heat and the newness of the opponent/stadium... It's a lot to navigate for the Ducks in their first road trip.

The Ducks have won 12 consecutive road games dating back to their 36-33 loss at Washington on Oct. 14, 2023. It is the longest active road winning streak in college football, while Oregon owns an 18-2 road record under Lanning.

The Ducks' streak is No. 1 by a large margin.. Oregon's 12 straight road wins are five more than Ohio State, which owns the next-longest road winning streak at seven games since losing in Eugene on Oct. 12, 2024.

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up before a college football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Tulsa at H. A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The first opportunity for us to travel on the road and see what we are able to do on the road,” Lanning said. “So, it's a good opportunity for us.”

Dan Lanning Nears Major Oregon Milestone

Something to watch... Lanning has an opportunity to reach a significant milestone on Saturday. Oregon’s next victory will be the 50th of his head-coaching career, and the matchup at Oklahoma State will be his 58th game leading the Ducks. Lanning owns a 49-8 record through his tenure at Oregon.

Each team was on opposite sides of an upset in college football week one.

The Ducks are 1-0 after beating Boise State at Autzen Stadium, 34-27, in a game that was closer than many anticipated. The Cowboys lost 24-10 in their opener to a Tulsa team that went 4-8 out of the American Athletic Conference last year.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning asks for a video review during the second half of a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks were historically dominant against Oklahoma State in 2025, cruising to a 69-3 victory that marked the largest margin of victory over a Power Four opponent in program history.

After Oregon did not deliver the same level of dominance in its Week 1 win over Boise State, another strong performance against the Cowboys would go a long way toward easing any early worries about the Ducks.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.