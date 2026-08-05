How Oregon's Newest Transfer Malique Ewin Impacts Dana Altman's Frontcourt

The NCAA, in multiple age-based eligibility legal cases across the country, has caused a stir with class of 2022 athletes in search of an extra year of college eligibility.

In the state of Colorado, Judge Charlotte Sweeney ordered the NCAA to declare eligible all players from the Class of 2022 who exhausted four seasons this spring, per court documents.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) reacts after a play in the second half against the High Point Panthers during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NCAA quickly rebutted with a motion in which Sweeney had to clarify her previous statement on the preliminary injunction against the NCAA. The new alteration stated no changes to transfer rules, roster caps, rev-sharing caps, but only added a fifth year for 2022 athletes for those who stay at the same institution.

Regardless of this confusing setback for others, Arkansas Razorbacks forward/center Malique Ewin announced that he had signed with the Oregon Ducks, per On3's Jaime Shaw. This is contingent on the final ruling in the ongoing litigation with the NCAA.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Malique Ewin

The 6-10 and 240-pound 23-year-old started his career in the SEC with the Ole Miss Rebels in 2022-23. Ewin then spent the 2023-24 season at South Plains Community College in Levelland, Texas, and finished ranked as the No. 1 junior college recruit in the country, according to 247Sports.

In 2024-25, Ewin transferred to the Florida State Seminoles in the ACC before heading back to the SEC with coach John Calipari in Fayetteville, Arkansas, this past season. Eugene, Oregon, will be his fourth Division I stop on his college basketball journey.

Ewin averaged 9.8 points on a 59.0 field goal percentage, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks through 37 games played for the Razorbacks. Under head coach Dana Altman with the Ducks, he has the chance to immediately step into the five spot, making a defensive impact at the rim and an offensive one as a lob threat.

Mar 12, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Duke Brennan (24) dunks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Villanova Wildcats' Duke Brennan

Oregon might not be done bolstering its frontcourt. Villanova Wildcats forward/center Duke Brennan is also exploring a return to college basketball for a fifth year, per his agent Earl Flaggs of OG6 Sports Management.

The 23-year-old has reportedly entered the transfer portal and is receiving interest from the following high-level programs, which include a possible return to Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Villanova Wildcats

North Carolina Tar Heels

USC Trojans

Oregon Ducks

Ole Miss Rebels

Oklahoma Sooners

UConn Huskies

Georgetown Hoyas

The 6-10 and 250-pound big man started his career with the Arizona State Sun Devils in 2022-23, transferred to the Grand Canyon Antelopes for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, and most recently competed with the Wildcats in 2025-26. He has suited up for 133 games in his collegiate career.

With Villanova this past season, Brennan averaged 12.4 points on a 65.8 field goal percentage across 32 starts. He averaged a double-double with his 10.3 rebounds per game, 4.1 of which were on the offensive glass.

Brennan also competed with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, this past July.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks' Projected 2026-27 Roster

The Ducks needed size through the transfer portal to fill out their final spots. Here's how the projected depth chart currently plays out:

Point guard - Fred Payne, Jasper Johnson, Jerry Easter II, Seven Spurlock

Shooting guard - Jasper Johnson, Tyrone Riley IV, Jerry Easter II, Seven Spurlock

Small forward - Tajh Ariza, Tyrone Riley IV, Andrew Meadow

Power forward - Sean Stewart, Pharaoh Compton, Dwayne Aristode, Andrew Meadow

Center - Taylor Bol Bowen, Malique Ewin, Pharaoh Compton, Dwayne Aristode

Oregon currently has 15 of its 15 available roster spots filled, including two walk-ons in redshirt freshman guard Rian Gonzales and junior forward Luke Johnson. Incoming freshman forward Kendre Harrison is planning to join the program at the conclusion of the college football season. He will suit up at tight end for coach Dan Lanning.

With the chaos going on in the sport, nothing is for certain right now. It could change at any point in the month of August.

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Takai Simpkins (5) shoots a free throw against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks' Takai Simpkins

Former Ducks guard Takai Simpkins is set to gain a fifth year of college eligibility through the recent preliminary injunction, per On3's Joe Tipton.

The 6-4 and 185-pounder, who is currently in the transfer portal, averaged 12.5 points on a shooting split of 42.6 percent from the field/35.7 percent from deep/84.8 percent from the charity stripe, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 0.9 steals in 31 starts for Altman this past season.

Mar 10, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jio Fontan (2) gets the ball knocked loose by California Golden Bears center Markhuri Sanders-Frison (10) and guard Jorge Gutierrez (2) during the first half of the game at the 2011 NCAA Pac-10 men's basketball tournament at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Basketball's Newest Director of Player Development

Markhuri Sanders-Frison has been promoted to the basketball program's Director of Player Development, Recruitment, and External Relations. He previously served as a graduate assistant for three seasons from 2023 to 2026.

Sanders-Frison replaced Kevin McKenna, who retired after 16 years of service as an assistant coach at Oregon. Before becoming a coach, he served as a senior captain for the California Golden Bears in the 2010-11 season as a member of the Pac-10 Conference.

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