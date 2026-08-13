Oregon Ducks Basketball To Host Pacific Northwest Foe in Non-Conference

With the Oregon Ducks 2026-27 roster nearly complete, the upcoming non-conference slate still needs some work.

Big Ten schools will look to play a total of 20 conference games and 12 non-conference games, adding up to the maximum 32 regular-season contests in Division I.

Nov 21, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles head coach Dan Monson looks on against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have scheduled a Pacific Northwest program in Cheney, Washington, for a buy game opportunity, according to their X post. The Eastern Washington Eagles in the Big Sky Conference, led by coach Dan Monson, will head to Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, on Nov. 6.

Since being hired in 2024, Monson's group has a 24-41 overall record and 17-19 Big Sky record. He has been to the NCAA Tournament four times as a head coach since 1997-98 with three different schools. That's the Elite Eight with the Gonzaga Bulldogs in 1998-99, the Round of 64 with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2004, 05, and the Round of 64 with the Long Beach State Beach in both 2011-12 and 2023-24.

Mar 3, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Upcoming Non-Conference Schedule

Outside of Eastern Washington, two other buy matchups for the Ducks have been announced, according to The Bracketeer.

vs. Pepperdine Waves on Nov. 15

vs. Indiana State Sycamores on Dec. 12

In a neutral environment on Nov. 19, Ducks coach Altman's squad will take on rival Oregon State Beavers of the Pac-12 Conference at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The announced multi-team event during Thanksgiving week for Oregon will come at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Ducks will be playing in the 16-team bracket the week of Nov. 23 at the Michelob Ultra Arena. ESPN is now the exclusive broadcast partner of the popular event with Name, Image, and Likeness, or NIL money on the line.

Oregon opens up against coach Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm on Nov. 24. They then await either the Louisville Cardinals or the Texas Tech Raiders on Nov. 26. On Nov. 27, it will either be the Tennessee Volunteers, Maryland Terrapins, San Diego State Aztecs, or Iowa State Cyclones.

The title game on Nov. 28 will be the fourth chance in Sin City for the final two remaining teams to get another more-than-quality victory. One potential opponent is last year’s Players Era champion, the Michigan Wolverines, on the opposite side of the bracket.

Nov 24, 2023; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow (13) drives to the hoop past Virginia Commonwealth Rams forward Toibu Lawal (10) in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational Consolation game 2 at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Status of Oregon's 2026-27 Roster

Here's how the projected depth chart currently plays out for the Ducks:

Point guard - Fred Payne, Jasper Johnson, Jerry Easter II

Shooting guard - Jasper Johnson, Tyrone Riley IV, Jerry Easter II, Seven Spurlock

Small forward - Tajh Ariza, Tyrone Riley IV, Andrew Meadow, Dwayne Aristode

Power forward - Sean Stewart, Tajh Ariza, Pharaoh Compton, Dwayne Aristode

Center - Taylor Bol Bowen, Malique Ewin, Sean Stewart, Pharaoh Compton

Oregon currently has 15 of its 15 available roster spots filled, including two walk-ons in redshirt freshman guard Rian Gonzales and junior forward Luke Johnson. Incoming freshman forward Kendre Harrison is planning to join the program at the conclusion of the college football season. He will suit up at tight end for coach Dan Lanning.

With all the 5-in-5 eligibility chaos going around college basketball and the NCAA, nothing is for certain right now. Anything could change at any point in August.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks toward the scoreboard as he walks off the court as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 17, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2027 Four-Star Recruit King Rachal

Four-star wing King Rachal of DNA Prep Academy in Chatsworth, California, has scheduled four official visits with high-major schools this fall, he told League Ready's Sam Kayser.

USC Trojans: Aug. 20-22

San Diego State Aztecs: Aug. 28-30

Oregon Ducks: Sept. 4-6

Utah State Aggies: Sept. 24-27

The 6-7, 180-pound product out of the 2027 recruiting class is ranked as the No. 61 overall recruit, No. 16 for his position, and No. 5 player coming out of the state of California, per Rivals. He competed with Team CPSA on Puma's All-PRO16 AAU circuit this summer.

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