Three Biggest Transfer Portal Needs for Oregon Basketball

After a disappointing season that saw them miss the NCAA tournament, the Oregon Ducks and coach Dana Altman will be on the hunt for some new talent from the transfer portal this offseason. In addition to signing four-star forward Tajh Ariza, the Ducks could retain some good pieces like guard Jackson Shelstad and forward Kwame Evans Jr.

Oregon still has plenty of retooling they will need to do in order to compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament next season. Here are the Ducks' three biggest transfer portal needs this offseason.

Lacking guard depth

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Oregon guard Wei Lin looks for room to move as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Feb. 25, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The top need for the Ducks this offseason will be at guard. This past season, Oregon really struggled to get any substantial play out of their guards after Shelstad went down with a season-ending injury. Takai Simpkins paced the Ducks’ backcourt with 2.4 assists per game.

That number will simply need to be higher if Oregon wants to maximize their offensive potential. If the Ducks are able to keep Shelstad from entering the transfer portal this offseason, they should target a pass-first guard that can act as a floor general. That would allow Shelstad to play more off-ball and open things up offensively.

Guards Wei Lin and Jamari Phillips will be solid depth pieces if they are retained, but neither play moves the needle. Oregon coach Dana Altman will have a big task in front of him as he looks to find a legitimate partner in the backcourt for Shelstad.

Replacement for Nate Bittle

Oregon center Nate Bittle celebrates a shot as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the best big men to play for Altman at Oregon in recent memory, Nate Bittle was a stalwart at center for a couple of seasons. This past year, he saw his season cut short due to injury, but he still had flashes of his dominant self.

Bittle’s eligibility did expire after the end of this season, meaning the Ducks will have to look for their next starting center via the transfer portal. Apart of their 2026 recruiting class is four-star center Kendre Harrison, but he is a two-sport athlete that will be spending the majority of his first few months in Eugene with the football team.

Finding another 7-footer with the offensive prowess that Bittle possessed will be tough. Not too many high major all-conference centers enter the portal, so it will be up to Oregon’s coaching staff to hit on their evaluations of transfers.

Three-point shooting

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) guards Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Ducks struggled mightily at times to shoot from beyond the arc. When Shelstad went down with his injury, it distrupted Oregon's perimeter shooting. Shelstad helped stretch out the floor in a big way for the Ducks' offense as their frontcourt didn't posses much threat.

Regardless of the position, the Ducks must bring in at least one transfer who is capable of shooting at a 35 percent rate or higher from three. A trustworthy three-point option would help free up offensive opportunities for Shelstad, Evans Jr., and Ariza.

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