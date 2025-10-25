Why Star Center Nate Bittle Was Oregon's MVP in Exhibition Win vs. Utah
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team faced off against a former Pac-12 foe on Friday night, defeating the Utah Utes 73-53 in an exhibition matchup at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.
In the win, the Ducks were led by senior center Nate Bittle, who led Oregon in scoring against the Utes with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and one assist. Bittle enters this year as the Ducks' leading scorer from the 2024-25 season. Last season with the Ducks, Bittle averaged 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
Junior center Ege Demir and sophomore guard Wei Lin also scored in double figures in the exhibition win over the Ducks. Demir scored 14 points and five rebounds in the win. Lin collected 10 points, four assists, and one rebound. Demir and Lin are looking to take a step forward for the Ducks this season.
Oregon Enters The Season Among the Underrated Big Ten Teams
Oregon enters the 2025-26 season as an underrated team in the Big Ten with the potential to make some noise in the NCAA Tournament. In their first season in the Big Ten, the Ducks finished with a 25-10 overall record, including a 12-8 conference record.
In the Big Ten Tournament, the Ducks beat the Indiana Hoosiers 72-59 before falling to the regular season conference champions, the Michigan State Spartans, 74-64, in the second round.
Oregon earned a No. 5 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks defeated the Liberty Flames in the first round, before falling to the Arizona Wildcats 87-83 in the Round of 32.
The Ducks are looking to reach new heights this season with Bittle and junior guard Jackson Shelstad. While Shelstad suffered a broken hand injury in a practice earlier this month, he intends to play in Oregon's season opener against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Nov. 4.
That, however, is not an expectation according to Oregon coach Dana Altman, and Shelstad could miss a couple of games to start the season.
Oregon's Offseason Transfer Portal Additions
Three offseason transfer portal additions, including Ohio State forward Sean Stewart, Texas forward Devon Pryor, and Elon guard Takai Simpkins, will also look to make an impact on a deep tournament run for Oregon this season.
Simpkins, from the Phoenix, is a player to watch for the Ducks this season. Last season with Elon, Simpkins averaged 16.4 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. Simpkins scored seven points, two rebounds, and one assist in Friday night's exhibition matchup.
What's Next For the Ducks?
Friday night's exhibition matchup was one of two that the Ducks will have as they prepare for the 2025-26 regular season. The Ducks will face another former Pac-12 rival, the Stanford Cardinal, on Thursday.
Oregon will open its 2025-26 season with four straight home games, including matchups against Hawaii, Rice, South Dakota State, and Oregon State. The Ducks will then play the No. 20 Auburn Tigers in the Player Era Festival in Las Vegas on Nov. 24.