Dana Altman Under Fire But Remains Greatest Ducks Basketball Coach Yet

A difficult season for the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team and a tough start to the offseason have sparked debate about coach Dana Altman’s future in Eugene.

Regardless of what happens in the future, one losing season doesn’t take away from the undeniable success that Altman has experienced during his tenure.

Oregon Ducks Coach Altman’s Accomplishments

Mar 1, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman looks on during a basketball game against the Washington State Cougars during the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Ducks finished the 2025-26 season with a 12-20 overall record and went 5-15 in Big Ten play. Oregon dealt with injuries to two of its star players, point guard Jackson Shelstad and center Nate Bittle, and went on a 10-game losing streak at one point during conference play.

It was the first time Altman won fewer than 20 games in his Oregon tenure, which began in 2010. It was also the first time since Altman coached the Creighton Bluejays in the 1995-96 season that one of his teams lost more games than they won.

Mar 25, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman is doused by confetti by his players as they celebrate with the trophy after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the finals of the Midwest Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. Oregon defeated Kansas 74-60. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Oregon entered the 2025-26 season with big expectations, but bad luck hindered its potential. Going 15 years before winning less than 20 games in Eugene is arguably more shocking than the 12-20 record the Ducks had this past season.

The Ducks reached the 2017 Final Four under Altman’s leadership – the first time they advanced that far in the NCAA Tournament since 1939. He coached the program to 10 NCAA Tournament berths – including the cancelled 2020 tournament – and made it to the Sweet 16 or farther five times.

Ducks’ Tough Season Overshadows Recent Success

Jan 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks starting guard Jackson Shelstad (3) on the bench with an injury before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Fans and analysts started to have conversations about Altman’s future at Oregon during the Ducks’ tough stretch in the Big Ten this winter. The program reaffirmed its commitment to its long-time coach at the end of the regular season.

But those debates about Altman’s time in Eugene escalated recently, as the transfer portal news continues to grow. Former five-star recruit Kwame Evans Jr. entered the portal and Shelstad followed shortly after. With Bittle and guard Takai Simpkins also out of eligibility, the Ducks’ current returning leading scorer averaged 6.6 points a game last season.

Some people are arguing that Oregon should look to turn the page on the Altman era and start fresh. At the moment, the program hasn’t indicated it’s ready to move on from Altman quite yet.

Why Oregon Could Rebuild Under Altman

Mar 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Instead of the roster exodus being a reason to quit on Altman, it could be an opportunity for the Ducks. As it stands, Altman is set to bring in elite forward recruit Tajh Ariza and dual football and basketball recruit Kendre Harrison.

Altman’s had success when it comes to recruiting and developing players. The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Payton Pritchard, committed to Oregon as the top-ranked player in the state and went on to have professional success. NBA forward Dillon Brooks is another example of a player who was a coveted recruit coming out of high school that Altman secured.

The Oregon coach will first look to get players from the transfer portal this offseason who will best complement incoming recruits, Ariza and Harrison. Then he can try to earn commitments from future recruiting classes to build the program up from scratch once again.

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