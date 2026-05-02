One Position Oregon Basketball Still Needs to Address in Transfer Portal
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With the Oregon Ducks losing nine players from the 2025-26 roster to the NCAA transfer portal, coach Dana Altman has had to work double overtime when constructing the 2026-27 roster this offseason.
The latest two additions come from Boston College Eagles redshirt junior point guard Fred Payne and Arizona Wildcats freshman forward Dwayne Aristode. Even after all the enhancements that Altman and his staff have brought in so far, there's still one area that Oregon needs to address.
Oregon Ducks Need More Size
The Ducks have filled out 14 of the 15 available roster spots for both scholarship players and walk-ons, including sophomore forward Luke Johnson and freshman guard Rian Gonzales. With the final opening, Altman should look to add more height and rim protection at the five spot to join Alabama Crimson Tide's 6-10 junior center Taylor Bol Bowen.
The portal is starting to decimate, so options are limited. Names to pay attention to: 7-0 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets junior Peyton Marshall and 7-0 Seattle University Redhawks sophomore Austin Maurer. Maurer played at Cascade Christian in Medford, Oregon, and was named the 2023-24 Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year.
Oregon Adds Transfers Fred Payne and Dwayne Aristode
6-1, 185-pound Payne fills a glaring need in the starting lineup at the lead guard position, preparing to play alongside Kentucky Wildcats freshman combo guard Jasper Johnson in the backcourt. The former Eagle has two full seasons of Atlantic Coast Conference experience, averaging 15.8 points on a 39.9 field goal percentage, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this past season.
As for Aristode, the 6-8 young talent had his moments during his first season of college basketball. It was hard for Aristode to break through in coach Tommy Lloyd's Final Four squad's core rotation. The former four-star recruit averaged 3.8 points on 46.2 shooting from beyond the arc and 1.7 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.
Altman's roster is much deeper than last year, especially at the four spot. Aristode adds to that, but will still face a challenge ahead to prove that he's worthy of a minutes bump from 13.5 per 35 games played last season.
Oregon's 2026-27 Depth Chart
Here's how Oregon's projected depth chart currently plays out:
- Point guard - Fred Payne, Jasper Johnson, Jerry Easter II, Seven Spurlock
- Shooting guard - Jasper Johnson, Tyrone Riley Jr., Jerry Easter II, Seven Spurlock
- Small forward - Tajh Ariza, Tyrone Riley Jr., Andrew Meadow
- Power forward - Sean Stewart, Pharaoh Compton, Dwayne Aristode, Kendre Harrison
- Center - Taylor Bol Bowen, Pharaoh Compton, Dwayne Aristode, Kendre Harrison
Basketball is completely positionless now, so this is just a guideline to put on paper. The one through four positions are very fluid and can be interchangeable.
Incoming three-star recruit Kendre Harrison will be coming into the college basketball season late, being a two-way athlete as a five-star tight end recruit for coach Dan Lanning. It will be tough for him to make an immediate impact in January once the college football season ends.
The most talent on the upcoming roster can be found on the wing, with the likes of San Francisco Dons sophomore transfer Tyrone Riley IV, Boise State Broncos junior transfer Andrew Meadow, and 2026 four-star recruit Tahj Ariza. Ariza is the son of 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza. Riley IV looks to play a vital sixth-man role.
Altman's roster is long and athletic, but short compared to most Big Ten Conference opponents. Bol Bowen can be flexed between the four and five, but will mostly be utilized in the dunker spot and at the basket.
Forward Tajh Ariza at Iverson Classic
Ariza showed out in front of NBA scouts like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies, sinking the game-winning shot to close out the Iverson Classic All-American practice on Thursday, May 30. Altman's prized commit out of the 2026 recruiting class finished with 16 points on 6-for-11 field goals and 4-for-6 three-pointers, five rebounds, and five assists.
Allen Iverson's All-American Game will take place at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia, on Saturday, May 2.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.