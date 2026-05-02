One Position Oregon Basketball Still Needs to Address in Transfer Portal

With the Oregon Ducks losing nine players from the 2025-26 roster to the NCAA transfer portal, coach Dana Altman has had to work double overtime when constructing the 2026-27 roster this offseason.

The latest two additions come from Boston College Eagles redshirt junior point guard Fred Payne and Arizona Wildcats freshman forward Dwayne Aristode. Even after all the enhancements that Altman and his staff have brought in so far, there's still one area that Oregon needs to address.

Oregon Ducks Need More Size

Jan 2, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) shoots the ball against Seattle U Redhawks center Austin Maurer (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 80-72 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Ducks have filled out 14 of the 15 available roster spots for both scholarship players and walk-ons, including sophomore forward Luke Johnson and freshman guard Rian Gonzales. With the final opening, Altman should look to add more height and rim protection at the five spot to join Alabama Crimson Tide's 6-10 junior center Taylor Bol Bowen.

The portal is starting to decimate, so options are limited. Names to pay attention to: 7-0 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets junior Peyton Marshall and 7-0 Seattle University Redhawks sophomore Austin Maurer. Maurer played at Cascade Christian in Medford, Oregon, and was named the 2023-24 Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year.

Oregon Adds Transfers Fred Payne and Dwayne Aristode

Feb 17, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) reacts to a foul call during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

6-1, 185-pound Payne fills a glaring need in the starting lineup at the lead guard position, preparing to play alongside Kentucky Wildcats freshman combo guard Jasper Johnson in the backcourt. The former Eagle has two full seasons of Atlantic Coast Conference experience, averaging 15.8 points on a 39.9 field goal percentage, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this past season.

As for Aristode, the 6-8 young talent had his moments during his first season of college basketball. It was hard for Aristode to break through in coach Tommy Lloyd's Final Four squad's core rotation. The former four-star recruit averaged 3.8 points on 46.2 shooting from beyond the arc and 1.7 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.

Altman's roster is much deeper than last year, especially at the four spot. Aristode adds to that, but will still face a challenge ahead to prove that he's worthy of a minutes bump from 13.5 per 35 games played last season.

Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) shoots up and over Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026-27 Depth Chart

Here's how Oregon's projected depth chart currently plays out:

Point guard - Fred Payne, Jasper Johnson, Jerry Easter II, Seven Spurlock

Shooting guard - Jasper Johnson, Tyrone Riley Jr., Jerry Easter II, Seven Spurlock

Small forward - Tajh Ariza, Tyrone Riley Jr., Andrew Meadow

Power forward - Sean Stewart, Pharaoh Compton, Dwayne Aristode, Kendre Harrison

Center - Taylor Bol Bowen, Pharaoh Compton, Dwayne Aristode, Kendre Harrison

Basketball is completely positionless now, so this is just a guideline to put on paper. The one through four positions are very fluid and can be interchangeable.

Incoming three-star recruit Kendre Harrison will be coming into the college basketball season late, being a two-way athlete as a five-star tight end recruit for coach Dan Lanning. It will be tough for him to make an immediate impact in January once the college football season ends.

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Tyrone Riley IV (5) dribbles the basketball against Oregon State Beavers center Noah Amenhauser (40) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The most talent on the upcoming roster can be found on the wing, with the likes of San Francisco Dons sophomore transfer Tyrone Riley IV, Boise State Broncos junior transfer Andrew Meadow, and 2026 four-star recruit Tahj Ariza. Ariza is the son of 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza. Riley IV looks to play a vital sixth-man role.

Altman's roster is long and athletic, but short compared to most Big Ten Conference opponents. Bol Bowen can be flexed between the four and five, but will mostly be utilized in the dunker spot and at the basket.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Forward Tajh Ariza at Iverson Classic

Ariza showed out in front of NBA scouts like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies, sinking the game-winning shot to close out the Iverson Classic All-American practice on Thursday, May 30. Altman's prized commit out of the 2026 recruiting class finished with 16 points on 6-for-11 field goals and 4-for-6 three-pointers, five rebounds, and five assists.

Allen Iverson's All-American Game will take place at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia, on Saturday, May 2.

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