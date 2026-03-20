Live Score Updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

The Oregon Ducks’ hopes of making a deep NCAA Tournament start on Friday in Texas. The Ducks prepare to face the Virginia Tech Hokies in a No. 8 vs. No. 9 seeded first-round matchup.

Oregon coach Kelly Graves’ program comes off the Big Ten Tournament, where it made it to the third-round despite being a double-digit seed in the Big Ten. The Ducks are the higher seed in the NCAA Tournament first round, but have the chance to play upset later down the road in March.

This article will be updated live with notable score changes. Tip-off is set for 10:30 a.m. PT.

Second Quarter

Q2 10:00: The Ducks lead 22-11 entering the start of the second quarter. Virginia Tech hasn't scored a field goal since it was 6:11 on the clock in the first quarter. Oregon guard Katie Fiso leads the team with six points on 3-for-4 shooting, while the team as a whole shot 10-for-14 and limited the Hokies to 4-for-18.

First Quarter

Q1 0:49: Oregon holds Virginia Tech scoreless for five minutes and 22 seconds. The Ducks went on a 12-0 run to take a double-digit advantage. Oregon shot over 70 percent from the floor to begin the game.

Q1 4:13: The Ducks forced a shot clock violation heading into a media time out. After an ugly start for both sides, Oregon started to come alive entering the first stoppage of the game. The Ducks entered the timeout on a 6-0 run on 6-or-8 shooting. They started taking care of the ball following four early turnovers.

Pregame

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves watches his team in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Feb. 4, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s Path to the Postseason

The Ducks defeated the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Tournament first round and took down the Maryland Terrapins in the Big Ten Tournament second round. They ended up falling to the Michigan Wolverines during their third game in as many days. Oregon accomplished what it needed to with the victory over the Terrapins, which kept its March Madness goals intact.

The 2026 NCAA Tournament is the school’s 19th trip to the tournament. Graves coached the team to 13 of its 18 wins in the tournament entering the game, with eyes on his 14th win with the program.

Oregon’s Katie Fiso, right, brings the ball down court ahead of Ohio State’s Elsa Lemmilä during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Feb. 8, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks and Hokies only met one other time, which was back in the 1999 regular season. This is a Virginia Tech team building for the future under second year head coach Megan Duffy, but it experienced a lot of postseason success in recent history under former coach Kenny Brooks.

Oregon finished the 2025-2025 regular season with three different ranked wins to give it the higher seed in the first-round matchup. The Ducks showcased their ability throughout the season to play top teams close, pull off big upsets and come back from daunting deficits. Those are the types of things that set up programs for success in March, but the Hokies are just as hungry entering the meeting.

Availability Report

Oregon head coach Kelly Graves watches his team as the Oregon Ducks host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 24, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both teams just have one player on their injury reports. There weren’t any surprises, with both unavailable players being on the season-ending injury list.

Out (Oregon): Elisa Mevius (ACL)

Out (Virginia Tech): Kate Sears (Foot)

What Happens Next

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) reacts after scoring Saturday, March 7, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Texas Longhorns won 85-68. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The winner of the first-round meeting will advance to the second round. That team will play the winner of No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Missouri State. The loser's season will be over.

The Longhorns are the host team for the Austin Regional in the first and second rounds. If they didn’t make it to the second round, that would be one of the biggest upsets the tournament ever saw. They would still have their home crowd behind in the second round.

The winner of the second-round books a trip to the Sweet 16. They won’t have to go far. This part of the bracket is in the Fort Worth Regional, so the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games are still in the state of Texas. The Ducks might be favored to win the first round, but whoever has to face the Longhorns will have to make headlines and bust brackets with an upset.