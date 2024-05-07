Ducks Digest

Men's College Basketball National Title Odds: Oregon Ducks Long Shot?

When identifying the top threats to compete for the 2025 NCAA men's basketball championship, the Oregon Ducks are considered a long shot to pull it off.

Grant Afseth

Mar 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) brings the ball up court
Mar 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) brings the ball up court / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team will play its first season as new members of the Big Ten Conference in 2024-25 after departing the Pac-12 Conference. This marks a significant change for the program, which will now compete against a new set of teams and face fresh challenges.

Oregon coach Dana Altman must navigate these changes and challenges to lead the Ducks to a successful season. According to the latest betting lines from FanDuel, the Ducks rank 26th in ESPN's national rankings, just outside the top 25. The Ducks face steep odds to win the national championship, with +8,000 odds.

Last season, the Ducks made a magical postseason run, winning the Pac-12 Tournament championship and qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. They ultimately fell in double overtime to Creighton, 86-73, in a second-round tournament game, narrowly missing the Sweet Sixteen.

In their inaugural season in the Big Ten, Oregon will face a challenging schedule, including home-and-away games against new conference opponents. The team has undergone significant changes, with key players departing or expected to depart, including Jermaine Couisnard, Jesse Zarzuela, Kario Oquendo, Brennan Rigsby, and Mahamadou Diawara. N'Faly Dante's status remains uncertain.

Despite these changes, the Ducks will welcome back experienced players like Jackson Shelstad, Keeshawn Barthelemy, Jadrian Tracey, Kwame Evans Jr., Nate Bittle, and Mookie Cook. Incoming transfers Ra'Heim Moss, Brandon Angel, TJ Bamba, and freshman Ibrahima Traore will bolster the roster.

Despite the long odds, Oregon remains a team to watch in the Big Ten conference. With a strong schedule and a mix of experienced and new players, the Ducks will look to prove themselves and make a run in the tournament.

