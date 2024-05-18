Oregon Duck's Softball To Face Familiar Program In NCAA Tournament
EUGENE- Following a Friday run-rule victory over Boston University, the Oregon Ducks' softball team is set for a tougher battle at their NCAA Regional in Norman. Still, Friday's win comes after a disappointing loss in the Pac-12 tournament to Utah, highlighting the team's resilience.
"The thing I know about this team, since I've been a Duck day one, is that the bounce back is always for real," coach Melyssa Lombardi said. "These guys do a good job of learning from adversity — things that don't go our way — and really turning it into a positive."
This positive attitude was evident on the field. Pitcher Elise Sokolsky allowed just two hits and a walk over 5 Innings when Boston did not score. Sokolsky also struck out three different batters. Offensively, seven different Ducks scored or drove in runs, leading Oregon to a statement win over the Terriers.
"Honestly, it really inspires me … having that encouragement that I'm not just doing this for myself, I'm doing this for the people that are hitting, I'm doing this for the people that are working behind me too," Sokolsky said. "So, it's really just encouraging to see them put up their fight for me — their best fight — and I'm gonna put up my best fight for them, too."
“You could see the bounce back we had, to come out and be ourselves. When we're ourselves we score early, we allow our offense and defense to really work momentum back-and-forth with each other, and they just play free."- Melyssa Lombardi
Next, the Ducks will look to upset regional host Oklahoma on Saturday at noon PT. Oregon will be looking to overcome its history against the Sooners. Oregon and Oklahoma have met 16 times, with the Sooners holding a 10-6 edge in the all-time series. The Ducks won their last meeting in 2018 with a score of 5-0.
This game will be particularly interesting for coach Lombardi, who spent 23 years as a player and assistant coach at Oklahoma before taking her career to Eugene. While at Oklahoma, Lombardi helped coach the Sooners' battery to a combined 20 All-America honors, 37 All-Region accolades, and 77 All-Big 12 awards. Sooner pitchers also racked up six Big-12 Pitcher of the Year awards during her time there.
Lombardi is not the only one in Oregon's dugout with personal ties to Oklahoma. Former Sooner softball player Sydney Romera and former Oklahoma analyst Sam Marder are now assistants on Lombardi's staff.
"[Romera] knows what kind of pitches I like and what I don't like," said Sooner outfielder Jayda Coleman. "But I think it's really cool to see just like how we saw Hope and now we get to see Syd. It's a good little reunion."
In addition to Oregon's success Friday, several Ducks were recognized for their outstanding seasons by being named to the NFCA All-Pacific Region teams. Here is a closer look at some of the Ducks' standouts:
- Kai Luschar (OF): First Team - Pac-12 leader in steals (27) and second in batting average (.423). She also has the eighth-best single-season batting average in UO history.
- Ariel Carlson (OF): Second Team - Team leader in home runs (15) and third in RBIs (52). Hitting at a .366 clip with a slugging percentage of .766. First player in program history with a 15-homer/15-steal season.
- Alyssa Daniell (1B): Second Team - Second on the team in home runs (10), RBIs (38), total bases (90), and slugging percentage (.629). Leads the Ducks in sacrifice flies.
- Morgan Scott (RHP): Second Team - Holds a 9-8 record with a 3.45 ERA. Leads the Pac-12 in saves (5). Among the NCAA's top active leaders in saves, appearances, and innings pitched.
- Paige Sinicki (SS): Second Team - Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Third in the Pac-12 with assists and hitting a career-best .273 at the plate.
- Hanna Delgado (OF): Third Team - Had a career-high batting average (.374) before her injury.
- Vallery Wong (C/UTIL): Third Team - Hitting a career-best .292 with ten doubles and six home runs.
The Oregon Ducks softball team has a challenging matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Ducks will rely on the strong performances of several key players, including NFCA All-Pacific Region honorees KaiLuschar, Ariel Carlson, Alyssa Daniell, Morgan Scott, Paige Sinicki, and Vallery Wong. With a strong showing in the first game and several talented players receiving regional recognition, the Ducks are well-positioned for a competitive second game in Norman.