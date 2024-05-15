Oregon Softball in NCAA Tournament: 'Homecoming' For Coach Lombardi
EUGENE - The University of Oregon’s Softball program is heading to Norman, Oklahoma for the Norman regional in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The regional is hosted by Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi’s former program, Oklahoma.
Before becoming Oregon’s head coach, Lombardi was a coach for the Sooners for 21 seasons. She first had a role as an assistant coach and later was promoted to associate head coach. While at Oklahoma, Lombardi helped lead the Sooners to four national championships and 15 combined Big 12 regular season and conference tournament titles.
“We’re looking forward to it. I’m excited to get back to Norman. I’m excited to take our team out there and go compete.”- Melyssa Lombardi
The Ducks will first face Boston University. This will be the first time the Ducks are playing the Terriers. Boston went 52-4-1 and won both the Patriot League’s regular season and tournament titles. The Terriers also have a 38-game unbeaten streak, the best in the NCAA.
“We’re caught up in our first opponent which is Boston University and I think that’s the biggest thing for us right now.”- Melyssa Lombardi
Boston has a strong offense and has displayed aggressiveness at the plate all season. Lauren Keleher currently leads the team in batting average (.407), on-base percentage (.493), slugging percentage (.649), hits (79), and runs scored (52).
Kayla Roncin is also a player contributing to Boston’s success. She was recently awarded the Patriot League Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year.
“They’re coached really, really well. They know how to win. They’ve always pitched well. They’re a very complete team.”- Melyssa Lombardi
This is the Ducks' fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance in the Lombardi era and their 24th NCAA appearance in program history. Oregon is 28-19 overall and tied for third in the Pac-12 at 13-10.
“We’re excited to get to the tournament,” said Lombardi. “It never gets old. It’s the best feeling in the world to hear them say ‘Oregon’ … We’ve played tough competition all year. We’re in a great place and we can’t wait to get started.”- Melyssa Lombardi