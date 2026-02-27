Oregon, Nike Release New Grateful Ducks Gear For Fans

The Oregon Ducks have revealed a new merchandise crossover with the Grateful Dead that will be available soon. Oregon and the Grateful Dead combining to make “Grateful Ducks” is nothing new as the football team and basketball team have both paid tribute to the band.

Grateful Ducks

The Duck Store’s John Chambers shows off some of the new apparel featuring the Grateful Dead, er Duck, on sale now. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Grateful Dead was a rock band formed in the San Francisco Bay Area during the 1960’s. The original band ended after lead guitarist and vocalist Jerry Garcia passed away in 1995. Since then, there have numerous iterations of the band with different names made of members of the original group along with newcomers such as Dead and Company, The Other Ones, and The Dead.

The Grateful Dead have a strong footprint in the Eugene area and played 10 live shows at the home of Oregon football, Autzen Stadium. During this past football season, Oregon gave them a tribute by having Grateful Dead themed jerseys for their home game against the Wisconsin Badgers,

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) wears a uniform celebrating the Grateful Dead during warm ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon basketball followed suit. The Ducks wore Grateful Dead themed warm-up shirts and shoes for their home game against the UCLA Bruins.

Oregon’s “Grateful Duck” shoes as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Jan. 28, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks and Grateful Dead fans will have the opportunity to buy their own new “Grateful Ducks” gear as the official Oregon athletics social media page posted. Check it out below.

MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft

MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused

MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon Ducks' Basketball Teams

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman talks with forward Sean Stewart (13), guard Drew Carter (12), center Nate Bittle (32) and forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's been a mixed bag for Oregon on the basketball court this season. The men's team came into the year with an expectation to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season. They returned their two leading scorers from the 2024-25 season in guard Jackson Shelstad and center Nate Bittle.

Both Shelstad and Bittle have had to battle injuries, and Shelstad is likely now gone for the season with a hand injury. Oregon's record is currently 11-17 overall with a mark of 4-13 in Big Ten conference play. The Ducks are not even close to the bubble so if they want to get back to the NCAA Tournament, they will have to earn an auto-bid by winning the Big Ten tournament

Some good news for the men's team is that they have won three of their last four games following a dreadful 10-game winning streak in conference play.

Oregon guard Katie Fiso puts up a shot during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Washington Huskies on Feb. 15, 2026, at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington. | Alec Dietz/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The women's team on the other hand has positioned themsevles well for an NCAA Tournament spot. The Ducks are 20-10 overall with a Big Ten record of 8-9. According to ESPN's most recent projected NCAA Tournament bracket, Oregon is comfortably in with a No. 8 seed. Oregon made the tournament last season as a No. 10 seed and made the second round.

Oregon has been led this season by guard Katie Fiso. Fiso leads the Ducks in scoring with 14.6 points per game and in assists with 6.5 per game.