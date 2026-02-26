Three Biggest Takeaways From Oregon's Upset Win Over Wisconsin

Despite their struggles this year, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team has seen positive results on the court in the final stretch of the regular season. On Wednesday night, the Ducks earned an impressive 85-71 home win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

With the win, the Ducks have now won two straight games and improved to an 11-17 overall record and 4-13 in Big Ten play. It’s the first time that the Ducks have won consecutive games since Dec. 28 to Jan. 2, when Oregon beat the Omaha Mavericks and Maryland Terrapins.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman questions a call

Entering the final three games of the regular season before the Big Ten Tournament, here are the three biggest takeaways from Oregon’s surprising home win over the Badgers.

Nate Bittle Shines For Ducks

Oregon center Nate Bittle

In the absence of star guard Jackson Shelstad, who is out for the season with a right-hand injury, Oregon center Nate Bittle continues to shine for the Ducks amid a frustrating season. While Bittle has also struggled with injuries this season, as he was sidelined for a month with a foot injury, the senior center has made a difference for the Ducks since his return to the court.

Against the Badgers, Bittle led the Ducks, scoring 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists, three steals, and one block on 7-of-16 shooting from the field. Bittle has been on a tear, scoring 20-plus points in three games for the Ducks since returning from his injury.

Ducks Efficient Offense Guides Them to Victory

Oregon forward Dezdrick Lindsay

Three of the four Big Ten wins this season by Oregon have been won by double digits. Efficient offense, especially down the stretch in the second half, helped lift the Ducks to a double-digit victory over the Badgers.

While consistent offense has been one of Oregon’s biggest struggles this season, that wasn't the case against Wisconsin. In the win, the Ducks shot 52 percent from the field. This was a major factor in the Ducks' upset win, as the Badgers struggled shooting 33 percent from the field.

The Ducks were also impressive from beyond the arc, shooting 47 percent from three-point range. Oregon knocked down nine three-pointers in the win on 19 attempts. Bittle went 3-of-7 from three-point range in the win over the Badgers in what was an all-around dominant performance from the Ducks' big man.

Takai Simpkins and Kwame Evans Jr. Step Up For Ducks

Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) shoots the ball

In the absence of Shelstad, Oregon guard Takai Simpkins and forward Kwame Evans Jr. continue to step up offensively for the Ducks.

Simpkins had a very efficient offensive performance for the Ducks, scoring 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, including two three-pointers. Simpkins also went a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line in the win over Wisconsin.

Fresh off leading the Ducks in their 71-70 road win over the USC Trojans, Evans put together another impressive performance against Wisconsin, scoring 16 points, four rebounds, four blocks, and one assist on 5-of-9 shooting from the field.

Evans looks to continue his impressive scoring streak as the Ducks enter their final three regular-season matchups, which include road contests against the Northwestern Wildcats and the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini, along with one home game at Matthew Knight Arena against their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies.