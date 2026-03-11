Big Ten Program Shows Nate Bittle Heartwarming Gesture After Oregon Ducks Loss
Center Nate Bittle left the court for the final time in his Oregon Ducks career on Monday following the program’s loss in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Among the people to show Bittle respect for his accomplishments was the Northwestern Wildcats squad.
Oregon Star Walks Off the Court for the Final Time
The Ducks lost 70-60 to the Maryland Terrapins in the Big Ten Tournament first round. The other first-round matchup was Northwestern vs. the Penn State Nittany Lions, which started shortly after the conclusion of the Ducks’ game.
The Big Ten Network posted a video of Bittle heading to the locker room following the tough loss. The Wildcats lined up to take the court for pregame, and each player gave Bittle a high five as they exited the tunnel.
An End of a Chapter at Oregon
Bittle’s five-year Ducks career came to an end following the first-round loss. Bittle was the only Oregon player to score a field goal in the entire first half. The Ducks had a very difficult time converting good looks in the game, and Bittle's three makes were the only ones the team had in a 12-point first half.
Oregon outscored the Terrapins in the second, but by that time, it was already too late. Bittle led the team in scoring in the defeat, totaling 16 points on 7-for-15 shooting and added six rebounds.
The Ducks’ 2025-26 season was abnormal for what fans come to expect from coach Dana Altman’s teams. Oregon finished with 20 losses to only 12 wins and went on a streak of 10-straight defeats during Big Ten play. Bittle was among the Ducks who were sidelined with injuries throughout the season. He missed seven games during the season, but returned in February to finish out his time at Oregon.
Nate Bittle’s Opens Up About Ducks Career
The center grew up in Central Point, Oregon, and committed to the Ducks as a top recruit. He’s dealt with injuries and losses, as well as triumphs and trophies, all during his Oregon career. Bittle also joined the list of Oregon men’s basketball players to score over 1,000 points in his career earlier in the season, despite missing some time.
Bittle reflected on his time in Eugene after the loss to Maryland.
"Just how blessed I’ve been to have been part of this program for five years,” Bittle said. “I came in as a freshman, had to work my way into the lineup and everything. I built a great relationship with (Kwame Evans Jr.). Teammates I’ve had throughout the process, whether my freshman year all the way till now, has been a blessing. Nothing I’ll ever take for granted. I’m thankful to be part of this program.”
Bittle reached two NCAA Tournaments with the Ducks and won the final Pac-12 Championship in 2024. He also earned All-Big Ten honors a season ago and was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award for the 2024-25 season. Bittle’s final season didn’t go as he hoped, but he exits the program with notable individual accolades and team accomplishments.
