Where Autzen Stadium’s Decibel Level Ranks Among Nation’s Loudest Venues

There is only one place in the country where a Duck rides a Harley in front of a roaring 54,000 crowd: Autzen Stadium, home of the Oregon Ducks.

Eugene is making a reputation for itself as one of the best college towns in America and Autzen Stadium has become a serious advantage for coach Dan Lanning's Ducks. Between singing "Shout" after the third quarter, or screaming "it never rains in Autzen Stadium!" there are many traditions in Autzen that fans have embraced.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, it' the noise level - especially considering its smaller capacity in comparison to other Big Ten/SEC stadiums - that has an impact on the traveling teams.

Loudest stadiums in college football ranked with peak decibel levels

Neyland Stadium, Tennessee — 137 dB Husky Stadium, Washington — 133.6 dB Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina — 133.6 dB Memorial Stadium, Clemson — 132.8 dB Tiger Stadium, LSU — 130 dB Autzen Stadium, Oregon — 127 dB Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech — 126.2 dB Kyle Field, Texas A&M — 126 dB Beaver Stadium, Penn State — 122 dB Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida — 115 dB

What is important to note is that the decibel readings are peak reported noise levels from each stadium... They were not measured during the same season or under standardized conditions, because how in the world could someone do that in madness of college football.

Some of the noise levels are actually from 20-30 years ago, while some do not have a verifiable date/game. Autzen Stadium's does.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here are the reported details on some of those notable readings.

Neyland Stadium: A 137-decibel reading was reported during Tennessee’s game against Georgia on November 18, 2023. It reportedly occurred later in the first quarter while Tennessee trailed 10–7, although the measuring equipment and methodology were not publicly documented.

Husky Stadium: A 133.6-decibel reading was recorded during Washington’s 29–14 win over Nebraska on September 19, 1992. ESPN’s sideline crew measured the crowd noise during the game.

Memorial Stadium: A 132.8-decibel reading is widely attributed to Clemson’s game against Boston College on November 17, 2007. Clemson’s records describe the crowd reaching approximately 133 decibels.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tiger Stadium: CBS reportedly recorded 129.8 decibels during LSU’s 28–24 win over Florida on October 6, 2007. Most rankings round the reading to 130 decibels.

Autzen Stadium: The Register-Guard recorded 127.2 decibels during Oregon’s 24–17 win over USC on October 27, 2007. The game drew a then-record crowd of 59,277 fans.

Oregon vs. Ohio State Noise Level

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks knock off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It does raise the question: what was the decibel level in Autzen Stadium during Oregon's upset win over then-No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 12, 2024? The stadium was rocking and fans stormed the field after the 32-31 Ducks victory.

It was one of the most significant regular-season victories in program history... the highest-ranked win ever in Autzen Stadium while matching the highest-ranked win in program history. There is not a verified decibel reading from that game but as someone who was there ... It could have been the loudest-ever.

One of the most exciting aspects of Oregon joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024 was the opportunity to visit some of the most historic stadiums in the country. Lanning has repeatedly emphasized how special it is to compete in iconic venues against some of the best talent in college football.

Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleaders lead the team onto the field before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The same is true for teams making their first trip to Eugene. Many Big Ten opponents are experiencing Autzen Stadium for the first time and leaving impressed by its atmosphere, Oregon’s home-field advantage and the Ducks’ mostly friendly fan base.

The inclusion of Husky Stadium and Beaver Stadium gives the Big Ten three schools as loudest but the majority is dominated by the SEC.

Autzen Stadium Advantage

The Ducks are 14-1 at home since joining the Big Ten in 2024, and Oregon is 33-2 inside of Autzen Stadium since the 2021 season, which is one of the best home records in the nation. Last year, Oregon held the longest-active home winning streak at 18 games before it was broken by the Indiana Hoosiers, the eventual national champions.

SHOUT @ Autzen Stadium



SOUND ON📣



Add it to your sports bucket list. https://t.co/njlNPNSZrK pic.twitter.com/bpAiFXXaJj — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 22, 2025

For the 2026 season, expect more fireworks at Autzen. Oregon has some exciting road games in 2026, like traveling to USC, Ohio State and Illinois but also host some high-profile matchups in Eugene.

Ducks fans will want to circle some important dates in Eugene. In October, UCLA and Nebraska will travel to Eugene, and the Ducks will host Michigan and Washington in November. The non-conference slate features home games against Boise State and Portland State with a road game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

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