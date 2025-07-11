Oregon Ducks Surging Early For Elite Four-Star Recruit Katrelle Harmon
The Oregon Ducks had a disappointing 2025 recruiting class, where they signed only one recruit in three-star guard JJ Frakes. After signing the No. 86 class in the country in the 2025 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports rankings, the Ducks have began to intensify their efforts on the recruiting trail.
Oregon has identified four-star combo guard Katrelle Harmon as one of their top targets in the recruiting cycle. Harmon was offered by the Ducks just over a year ago on July 9, 2024, and has been a priority recruit for them.
Harmon spoke with Rivals about the teams that have been heavily involved in his recruitment and listed the Ducks alongside a six other programs. Oregon is battling it out with Creighton, Washington, Iowa, Alabama, and Rutgers.
“Dana Altman, Hall of fame coach and one of the best programs in college basketball. I love how they play and the freedom coach allows their guards to play with. Oregon just wins. All the time. I’ve always paid attention to them and started rooting for them hard the last couple years when Mookie and Jackson got there," Harmon said.
The No. 9 combo guard and No. 55 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Harmon fits the mold of what Oregon coach Dana Altman looks for. His size and versatility allows him to play multiple positions across the court.
Jamie Shaw of On3 said that Harmon has began to fill in his 6-foot-5, 180 pound frame as he continues to develop.
"Katrelle Harmon continues to add a little to his game each time out. He is consolidating his game, becoming more efficient with the ball in his hands. He still can throw the ball around the court a little as he needs to continue adding more strength and working through his shooting off the bounce, but there is some intriguing production there, and that aspect continues to grow," Shaw said.
The Ducks' lone commitment in their 2026 recruiting class is four-star center Kendre Harrison, who is a dual sport athlete and is considered to be one of the top tight ends in the country on the gridiron. Harrison is expected to suit up for Altman and the basketball program during his time on campus in Eugene.
Recruiting success isn't something that is foreign to Altman's program. In the 2023 cycle, the Ducks signed the No. 7 class in the country according to 247Sports rankings. And the cycle after that in 2024, they signed a top 50 recruiting class.
However, in this day and age of college basketball, a couple of bad recruiting classes could cost a coach his job. The 2026 recruiting cycle will be an important one for the future of Oregon basketball program and it starts with landing multiple highly-touted recruits like Harmon and Harrison.