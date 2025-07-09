Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: Best Coach In College Football?
The Oregon Ducks have completely taken off as a football program under coach Dan Lanning since his arrival in 2021. At the young age of 39, Lanning as accumulated a record of 35-6 in his first three seasons at the helm in Eugene.
After reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time during Lanning's tenure last season, the Ducks' head coach's stock hasn't been higher. He is consistently mentioned as one of the top coaches in college football despite having only been a head coach for three seasons.
Max Chadwick of PFF ranked Lanning as the No. 4 coach in college football with Ohio State's Ryan Day, Georgia's Kirby Smart, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney slotted ahead of him.
After getting hired back in Decmeber of 2021, Lanning came to Oregon knowing how high the expectations were. Not only did he exceed expectations, he blew past them. And to be the first non-championship winning coach on the list
"Lanning might not have a national championship like the three above him on this list, but that might only be a matter of time at the rate he’s going. He’s won 85.4% of his games during his three seasons as the Ducks’ head coach, trailing only Day among coaches on this list," Chadwick said.
The Missouri native has gotten off to a hot start in his head coaching career and is just begininng to scratch the surface of what the Ducks could do following a first round exit in the CFP last season.
"Lanning delivered Oregon a Big Ten championship during its maiden year as a member of the conference, and the Ducks were the top seed in the College Football Playoff before losing to eventual champion Ohio State in the Rose Bowl," Chadwick said.
Just behind Lanning was Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, Texas' Steve Sarkisian, and Alabama's Kalen DeBoer. It's a big accomplishment for Lanning to be named with veteran coaches.
One of Lanning's best traits is his ability to re-tool the Ducks' roster year in and year out. After losing 10 players to the 2025 NFL Draft, Lanning was able to land the No. 5 transfer portal class in the country according to 247Sports rankings.
Oregon was able to sign some of the best players available in the transfer portal. One of their most impactful pickups on the defensive side of the ball is Purdue transfer Dillon Thieneman. The No. 1 safety and No. 11 player in the portal according to 247Sports rankings, Thieneman was one of the best safeties in the country over the past few seasons with the Boilermakers and now heads to Oregon to lead their defensive secondary unit.
The Ducks arguably signed even more talent on the offensive side of the ball. They reeled in the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 player in the transfer portal in Nevada transfer Isaiah World. Lanning also brought in a top 10 running back in Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes.