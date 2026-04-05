Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Tracker as Dana Altman Rebuilds Roster

The men's college basketball transfer portal is set to open on April 7, the day after a March Madness champion is declared at the end of the NCAA Tournament.

The Oregon Ducks missed the postseason entirely, and the hits kept coming as Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr., guard Jackson Shelstad, and forward Dezdrick Lindsay have already announced their intentions of entering the transfer portal once it opens.

On Sunday, April 5, Oregon forward Devon Pryor became the latest Duck to announce his entry into the transfer portal.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman looks toward the scoreboard as he walks off the court as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Feb. 17, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dana Altman and the Ducks now have to completely rebuild the roster, and Oregon will also be without star center Nate Bittle who has run out of eligibility.

As a result, who are some potential targets for Oregon out of the transfer portal? Meanwhile, where will former Ducks like Evans and Shelstad end up for next season?

This article will be updated with Oregon Ducks transfer portal news on both incoming and outgoing athletes.

Oregon Ducks Potential Transfer Portal Targets

Bangot Dak, Colorado

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) blocks out in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes lost multiple pieces of an impressive young core with guard Isaiah Johnson and forward Sebastian Rancik entering the portal, but Colorado transfer Bangot Dak is the most likely to end up in Eugene.

Johnson, Rancik, and Dak will have multiple suitors, but Altman's history with developing athletic big men with the ability to stretch the floor could entice both Dak and the Ducks to reach an agreement. Last season, he averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. He shot 49.2 percent from the field with a three-point percentage of 25.9.

While Bittle won't be easily replaced, Dak brings some experience along with him, a potential key for Oregon.

Miles Byrd, San Diego State

Shooting guard Miles Byrd is the No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 1 shooting guard in the transfer portal, according to Rivals' rankings. The former San Diego State Aztec will likely be pursued by some blue blood programs like Kentucky

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jerry Easter, USC

Former USC Trojans guard Jerry Easter announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, April 1, and Oregon could get involved with the talented guard.

Easter ultimately chose USC over Vanderbilt, Ohio State, and SMU, but the former Trojan did visit Altman and the Ducks in Eugene during the recruiting process. According to Rivals' rankings for the class of 2025, Easter was the No. 3 combo guard and No. 2 player from Missouri.

Isiah Harwell, Houston

Former Houston guard Isiah Harwell was a five-star recruit coming out of Wasatch Academy in Pocatello, Idaho, but he entered the transfer portal after limited production in his freshman season with the Cougars.

In the 2025-26 season, Harwell played in 32 games and finished the year with 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. He reached double-digit scoring in two games, but his minutes fluctuated throughout the season.

In addition to Houston, his original finalists included Cal, Texas, and Georgia. While Oregon might not have a strong history with Harwell, the Ducks could offer him a fresh start. Harwell has an NIL valuation of $963,000 according to Rivals, and Rivals' transfer rankings currently has Harwell as the No. 7 available shooting guard in the portal.

Mikey Lewis, Saint Mary's

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Mikey Lewis (0) gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

If Altman chooses to pursue a more experienced guard, former Saint Mary's Gaels guard Mikey Lewis could be an option for the Ducks. In two seasons with Saint Mary's, Lewis averaged 11 points per game, shooting 40 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from three-point range, and 84.4 percent from the free thrown line.

His scoring and his minutes increased between his freshman and sophomore seasons, and Lewis could be looking to make the jump to the Power Four, even though Saint Mary's is one of the best mid-major programs in the country.

Lewis played high school basketball in Northern California, so the Ducks could be a Big Ten option not too far away from home.

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Departures

Oregon's outgoing transfers:

Kwame Evans Jr. forward

Jackson Shelstad, guard

Dezdrick Lindsay, forward

Devon Pryor, forward

Where will Oregon's outgoing transfers end up?

Shelstad is an Oregon native, and early indications point to both USC and UCLA having interest. Could Altman and the Ducks have to square off against their former point guard in the Big Ten?

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) guards Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Evans is reportedly testing the NBA Draft waters in addition to entering the transfer portal.

The talented forward prospect attended Montverde Academy in Florida, but he is originall from Baltimore, Maryland. If he does end up staying in college basketball, a move to the East Coast would feel natural.

As for Lindsay, the former Ducks forward enters the portal as a redshirt senior, beginning his career at Florida Southwestern before transferring to Oregon. He's not as high-profile of a prospect as Shelstad or Evans, but Lindsay's loss will be felt by the Ducks.