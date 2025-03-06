Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball vs. Indiana Hoosiers: LIVE Updates Big Ten Tournament

The Oregon Ducks women's basketball team will face the Indiana Hoosiers in the second round of the Big Ten tournament on Thursday. Indiana and Oregon are each NCAA Tournament bubble teams and the winner will be in much better shape come Selection Sunday. Who will advance to the Big Ten quarterfinals to play the No. 1 seed USC Trojans?

Cory Pappas

Oregon’s Deja Kelly, left, Peyton Scott and Nani Falatea join the tam on the court before their game against Rutgers at Matthew Knight Arena Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon’s Deja Kelly, left, Peyton Scott and Nani Falatea join the tam on the court before their game against Rutgers at Matthew Knight Arena Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers face-off on Thursday at 9 a.m PT on the Big Ten Network in the second round of the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament. The No. 8 seed Ducks and No. 9 seed Hoosiers each earned first round byes to the second round, with the No. seed USC Trojans waiting for the winner in the quarterfinals.

Oregon and Indiana are on the NCAA Tournament bubble according to the latest bracketology projection by ESPN. As of Monday, the Ducks and Hoosiers are the "Last Four Byes" of the bubble. Meaning that they are both among eight of the last teams in his projected field. The loser will be sweating it out on Selection Sunday while the winner will get a massive neutral site victory and have an opportunity to knock off the top seeded Trojans.

Oregon coach Kelly Graves is looking to the Ducks back to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time and the 14th time in his career.

Oregon is 19-10 on the season with a Big Ten conference record of 10-8.

Indiana finished the regular season with an overall record of 18-11 and is 10-8 in Big Ten play.

The two faced each other one time earlier in the season, with the Ducks winning 54-47 on January 24.

The game tips off at 9 a.m PT and live updates will be below

PREGAME

  • The Ducks have landed and have begun practice in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Conference tournament.
  • The Oregon women's basketball team got to have a little fun while in Indianapolis, attending a Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers game and posing in a photo with former Oregon Duck Dillon Brooks.
  • According to GoDucks reporter Rob Moseley, Oregon coach Kelly Graves addressed the team in their film session with some motivation ahead of the Indiana matchup.

"It's tournament time, you guys," said Graves. "We need everybody dialed in. The focus has gotta go up, and that starts today in practice."

Cory Pappas
