What 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Will Stein
The Oregon Ducks are in pursuit of class of 2026 five-star quarterback, Ryder Lyons. Lyons is from Folsom, California and ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports.
He spoke over the weekend at a Rivals LA Camp to Ryan Young of Trojan Sports about his recruitment. A school that has had Lyons' eye is USC, but confidence that the Trojans will sign him is wavering.
Ryder Lyons Highlights Relationship With Dan Lanning and Oregon Staff
Lyons revealed to Young that Ducks coach Dan Lanning and company have been in constant contact with the highly touted quarterback. Lyons was asked which school he has been hearing from the most.
“Oregon. Pretty much all the time,” Lyons said. “Coach (Dan) Lanning, coach (Will) Stein. Those are pretty great relationships with those two with my whole family, which is pretty incredible.”
Lyons spoke more about what with Oregon appeals to him.
“There’s a bunch of stuff. Their whole brand, coach Stein," Lyons said. "Coach Lanning had made it very clear to me that the big thing with Oregon is how long is coach Stein going to be there. I mean, he’s the best (offensive coordinator) in the country, arguably one of them. Usually they get picked up pretty fast."
Even if Stein were to leave, Lanning has shown an ability to fill the offensive coordinator role before.
“Even if Coach Stein leaves, (Lanning is) going to bring in..I mean you look at Coach (Kenny) Dillingham at ASU. (Lanning) has a good track record of OC’s,” Lyons said. They have Bo Nix…they also have a bunch of QB’s in the league…Big brand. Big Time football.”
There is a very strong possibility that Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein will be in his last season in Eugene in 2025. Stein is highly thought of around the country, and if the Oregon offense has another year at the top of the Big Ten, he will be one of the hot names to fill a head coaching vacancy in the coaching carousel.
Ryder Lyons Pinpoints Target Date For Commitment
The USC Trojans have been slated as the favorite to land Lyons, and he spoke on a potential update as far as the leader in his recruitment.
“That has been fair. Maybe not as much anymore…I’m a little bit more open now,” Lyons said.
The Trojans recently flipped class of 2026 quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon. Lyons mentioned that he has talked to Williams, and Williams going to USC won’t have an impact on what he ends up doing.
“I’m not really scared of competition,” Lyons said. “It’s not going to affect my decision.”
As for a rough timeline on when a commitment date will be, Lyons will be shooting for this July after going on more school visits.
“I’ll see a bunch of places this spring…I’ll probably make a decision in July,” Lyons said. “I’m just going to take my time and once I commit, I’m not going to entertain other schools.”