What 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Will Stein

The Oregon Ducks are making a push for class of 2026 five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. He recently spoke about his relationship with Ducks coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein. Lyons also gave a recruiting update about the USC Trojans.

Cory Pappas

St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14.
St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks are in pursuit of class of 2026 five-star quarterback, Ryder Lyons. Lyons is from Folsom, California and ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. 

He spoke over the weekend at a Rivals LA Camp to Ryan Young of Trojan Sports about his recruitment. A school that has had Lyons' eye is USC, but confidence that the Trojans will sign him is wavering.  

Ryder Lyons Highlights Relationship With Dan Lanning and Oregon Staff

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during open practice for the Oregon Ducks at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. ahead of the Rose Bowl Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lyons revealed to Young that Ducks coach Dan Lanning and company have been in constant contact with the highly touted quarterback. Lyons was asked which school he has been hearing from the most. 

“Oregon. Pretty much all the time,” Lyons said. “Coach (Dan) Lanning, coach (Will) Stein. Those are pretty great relationships with those two with my whole family, which is pretty incredible.”

Lyons spoke more about what with Oregon appeals to him.

“There’s a bunch of stuff. Their whole brand, coach Stein," Lyons said. "Coach Lanning had made it very clear to me that the big thing with Oregon is how long is coach Stein going to be there. I mean, he’s the best (offensive coordinator) in the country, arguably one of them. Usually they get picked up pretty fast."  

Even if Stein were to leave, Lanning has shown an ability to fill the offensive coordinator role before.

“Even if Coach Stein leaves, (Lanning is) going to bring in..I mean you look at Coach (Kenny) Dillingham at ASU. (Lanning) has a good track record of OC’s,” Lyons said. They have Bo Nix…they also have a bunch of QB’s in the league…Big brand. Big Time football.”

There is a very strong possibility that Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein will be in his last season in Eugene in 2025. Stein is highly thought of around the country, and if the Oregon offense has another year at the top of the Big Ten, he will be one of the hot names to fill a head coaching vacancy in the coaching carousel. 

Ryder Lyons Pinpoints Target Date For Commitment 

Oregon hosts Maryland at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Oregon hosts Maryland at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The USC Trojans have been slated as the favorite to land Lyons, and he spoke on a potential update as far as the leader in his recruitment.

“That has been fair. Maybe not as much anymore…I’m a little bit more open now,” Lyons said. 

The Trojans recently flipped class of 2026 quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon. Lyons mentioned that he has talked to Williams, and Williams going to USC won’t have an impact on what he ends up doing. 

“I’m not really scared of competition,” Lyons said. “It’s not going to affect my decision.”

As for a rough timeline on when a commitment date will be, Lyons will be shooting for this July after going on more school visits.

“I’ll see a bunch of places this spring…I’ll probably make a decision in July,” Lyons said. “I’m just going to take my time and once I commit, I’m not going to entertain other schools.”

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.