Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Addresses Height Concerns At NFL Combine
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel won't let the height concerns bother him before the NFL Draft. He measured at 5-11 and 1/8-inch at the combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Gabriel's height was listed a bit shorter at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile.
The former Ducks leader is looking to join Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray, Carolina Panthers Bryce Young, and Pittsburgh Steelers Russell Wilson among the only starting quarterbacks in the league that are under six feet tall. Drew Brees was exactly six feet tall and he won the Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in 2010.
The 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist has had successful stops throughout the country on his college football journey. He played with the UCF Knights from 2019-21, Oklahoma Sooners from 2022-23, and Oregon in 2024. Gabriel was asked about his height at the combine, and he handled the questions with ease.
"I've had the most experience ever, as you can imagine, starting in high school as a freshman all the way into my senior year on varsity, and then I've done the same thing in college. I'm a leader. I'm a winner. I've won at all three spots, and I've done it in big games."- Dillon Gabriel at NFL Scouting Combine
In six seasons, Gabriel threw for 156 touchdowns (NCAA record) and 32 interceptions on a 65.2 completion percentage. He also ran in for 33 touchdowns and had a touchdown catch. Gabriel collected 18,722 passing yards (second-most in the NCAA) and 1,209 rushing yards.
Throughout his career, Gabriel had a 46-17 overall record and won the 2024 Big Ten Conference title. His 63 career starts is the most by any quarterback in Division I college football history.
"I want teams to believe I can go out there and win games. If a team wants a winner, a franchise leader, they know who to call."- Dillon Gabriel at NFL Scouting Combine
The Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, and Dallas Cowboys conducted interviews with the 2024 Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Year at the combine.
"I'm not for everyone. I challenge everyone just to watch the tape, you see the evolution 2019 until now, the growth I've made physically and mentally. Even my throwing motion - you see how polished and how detailed it has been. I'm confident in my tape, whether it's good or bad, I think you can learn from that and most importantly how I've responded."- Dillon Gabriel at NFL Scouting Combine
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid ranks Gabriel as the eighth-best quarterback available and expects him to be taken late on day two.
Reid has quarterbacks like Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward, Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders, Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart, Alabama Crimson Tide's Jalen Milroe, Syracuse Orange's Kyle McCord, Ohio State Buckeyes' Will Howard, and Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers ranked ahead of Gabriel.
The NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26 in Green Bay.