Oregon Rocked by Washington 78-67 in Seattle

The Ducks' brutal shooting in the first half could not be salvaged in the second half as the Huskies snapped a six-game losing streak to Oregon.

First Half

Terrell Brown Jr. leads the Pac-12 in scoring for a reason. He's not afraid to take his shot no matter the defender, and he was dominating the Ducks in straight-up defense, scoring the first eight points for the Huskies.

Oregon struggled to find its shot early, knocking down just two of its first eight attempts. Eventually, the offense found a rhythm as the Ducks pulled again thanks to an 8-0 run. N'Faly Dante made a difference early in the game on both ends, with four points, five boards, and two blocks.

De'Vion Harmon knocked down a three to tie the game at 20, but on the other end was called for a flagrant foul after swiping at the ball but smacking Brown instead. This stall in play seemed to ignite the Huskies as they began to dominate the Ducks on both ends of the floor, cutting off dribble drives, forcing tough shots and shutting the Ducks out for over four minutes.

The poor shooting bug nibbled at the Ducks once again as they shot just 27.3% in the first half and 3-12 from downtown, struggling to find good looks against the Washington zone. Will Richardson failed to make a field goal for his third consecutive half.

The Huskies snagged the lead with a 13-0 sprint, catching the Ducks napping with three straight steals and converting with points on each extra possession. They outscored Oregon 20-8 in the paint.

Harmon finished the half with his second triple, giving him 10 of the Ducks' 23 first-half points as Washington took a 33-23 lead into the locker room.

Second Half

The inevitable pep talk from Dana Altman in the locker room didn't immediately pay off as Richardson sailed a pass to Dante out of bounds. On the next two possessions, the Ducks settled for contested threes, including on a fast break in which they had numbers.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. helped the Dawgs roar out of the gates in the second half with seven points in the first three minutes of the half. Jamal Bey hit a three, and Nate Roberts threw down an uncontested jam to give the Huskies a 21-point lead.

Roberts unleashed his best half of basketball of his career in the second half with 11 points and 10 rebounds in the final 20 minutes alone, shooting a perfect 5-5 from the floor. He fouled out with a career-high 18 points to go with 16 rebounds.

Oregon found some offense in the paint in the second half, but Washington kept its hot shooting to maintain a big lead. Harmon and Jacob Young picked up the slack for the struggling Richardson in the second half and cut the lead down to 14. The Ducks' guards attacked the paint against the smaller Huskies lineup after Roberts picked up his fifth foul.

Quincy Guerrier knocked down a three to make it 66-55 with 3:34 remaining — the closest it had been since the beginning of the second half. Matthews nailed a questionable three with 20 seconds left on the shot clock to push it back to 15.

Young continued to sprint down the floor and finish in the paint, scoring 12 of his 14 points in the half. But it was too much Brown and Matthews, who dropped 25 each to lead the Huskies to just their second win over the Ducks in their last 14 meetings.

