Oregon Forward LJ Figueroa Announces Decision on Pro Career

The Ducks will be without one of their top players next season.

LJ Figueroa has announced that he will be signing with an agent.

He shared his decision on Twitter.

In one season with Oregon, Figueroa started 21 of the 26 games he appeared in. He averaged 12.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 1.4 APG.

He finished third on the team in 3-point shooting percentage at 37.7%. Figueroa also emerged as one of the stronger defenders on Oregon's 2020 squad, snagging 41 steals and blocking 8 shots.

A tweet surfaced earlier today suggesting that he's already signed with a professional basketball club, El Barias in the Dominican Republic.

He came to Oregon as a transfer from St. John's in the Big East Conference, fitting Dana Altman's ideal mold of lengthier guards that can shoot.

Figueroa becomes the fifth player to depart from the program, joining Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi who have both declared for the NBA Draft. Chandler Lawson and Jalen Terry have both announced their intent to transfer from the program.

One of Figueroa's best games of the season came against Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

LJ Figueroa (12) throws down a dunk in the NCAA Tournament while Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) and Tony Perkins (11) look on. © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

He scored 21 points and caught fire from distance, shooting 5 for 9 from 3-point land. Figueroa also grabbed seven rebounds and snagged three steals.

Following his departure, expect Will Richardson to take on most of the 3-point shooting for the Ducks next season.

Dana Altman will likely turn to the transfer portal to fill out the rest of his roster, but is also in the running for elite 2021 point guard TyTy Washington, who placed Oregon in his top six last weekend.

Our Jason Jordan spoke with him about where the Ducks stand here.

More from Ducks Digest

[More basketball]: Dana Altman hires Chris Crutchfield as assistant coach

[Recruiting]: Making the case for JT Tuimoloau to Oregon

[Football]: Year 2 of Oregon freshman phenom Noah Sewell

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max Torres on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest