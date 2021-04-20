SI All-American Point Guard TyTy Washington Breaks Down His Top Six

Washington said the recruitment process is even more stressful the second time around.

AZ Compass Prep point guard TyTy Washington is officially down to his final list of schools… Again.

Washington, an SI All-American Second Teamer, reopened his recruitment just three days after Creighton coach Greg McDermott was reinstated following a suspension for racially insensitive “plantation” comments made after a loss in March.

“I definitely wouldn’t say the recruitment process is better the second time around,” Washington said. “It’s actually more stressful, but it feels better to have the number down to the six schools I’m focusing on.”

RELATED: Chet Holmgren commits to Gonzaga

Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU and Oregon all made the cut, and Washington broke down what he liked about each school for SI.

Kentucky: “It’s Kentucky, and it’s the best of the best. When you go there you have to prove yourself, and I’m the kind of player who loves the bet on myself. That’s just how I was raised. I love their style of play; Coach Cal gives his players opportunities and space and freedom to play your game.”

Arizona: “It’s my hometown; only like an hour and a half away from home, and I speak to Coach Tommy Lloyd at least twice a day on FaceTime. He’s really coming hard and letting me know that he wants me to come there and be the point guard. He’s really passionate. Just seeing how they ran the offense at Gonzaga and how free flowing it was is attractive to me. I love the way he used Jalen Suggs because me and Jalen have a lot of similarities in our games.”

Oregon: “I started talking to Coach Altman a lot and I love the spacing of their offense. Their point guards get a lot of freedom to create. I used to watch Payton Pritchard a lot and I feel like I could really excel there. We had a really good Zoom too.”

Kansas: “I know that’s a place that I can go and excel. Their guards traditionally excel, and he is ready to give me the keys to run the show. That’s a big thing for him to say at a school like that.”

Baylor: “They’re fresh of the national championship, and they’ll be losing a couple pieces. Coach Drew wants me to come in and do the same thing that Davion and Jared were doing. He’s confident that I can step right in and produce at a high level.”

LSU: “They were in heavy with me the first time around, so they jumped right back in. They talk a lot about the freedom of their offense and I really like that. Coach Wade talks a lot about playing through mistakes and not worrying about them. Just having that confidence from a head coach is big.”

Washington doesn’t plan to trim his list anymore and said he’s eyeing a decision “around the end of the month.”

“I took the week off after we lost in GEICO to regroup with everything,” Washington said. “Now, I’m focused on getting all the information together to make this decision again. I know that everything happens for a reason, so, at the end of the day, I’ll end up where I’m supposed to be.”