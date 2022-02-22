Latest NCAA Projections: Oregon Holds Fifth Seed Entering Final Week of Regular Season

Skip to main content

Oregon Holding Strong As Fifth Seed in Latest NCAA Tournament Projections

Entering the final week of the regular season, the Ducks appear to have done enough to roll into the NCAA tournament field.

Kelly Graves and the Oregon Ducks own the fifth seed in the Wichita region of ESPN analyst Charlie Creme's latest "Bracketology." They continue to own a solid seed despite going 4-4 in their last eight games, including a home loss to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday.

The Ducks are 19-9 this season with a 10-5 mark against Pac-12 opponents. They have six wins against teams currently in the field, as well as a win over Oregon State, who is the "First Team Out." They have six losses to teams in the field as well, along with two losses to teams outside of the NCAA tournament picture (UC Davis and Arizona State).

In the final week of the regular season, the Ducks look to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament behind undefeated Stanford. They are currently tied with Washington State, with road games against Colorado and Utah on the horizon this week. If the Ducks can sweep the Mountain schools, it would give them two more wins against teams projected to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

Te-Hina Papao vs. Stanford

IMG_1628

Unlike the men's basketball team, the ladies are squarely in position to earn an at-large bid and likely won't need a Pac-12 Tournament championship to punch their ticket to the big dance.

Oregon is also primed to earn a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament, as the top four seeds qualify for the second round, and the Ducks sit tied for second with two games remaining. It's possible they will face one of the top ranked teams in the country in Las Vegas in Stanford or Arizona if they are able to make a deep run.

