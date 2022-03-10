Young, Guerrier Carry Oregon Past Oregon State 86-72 in Pac-12 Tournament Opener

Jacob Young’s best game as a Duck sets up Oregon-Colorado match in quarterfinals on Thursday.

First Half

Oregon played to its strengths early. De'Vion Harmon hit a jumper, Jacob Young sprinted ahead for the layup, N’Faly Dante rejected a shot, and Eric Williams Jr. knocked down a corner three, forcing an Oregon State timeout after a 7-0 start.

The Ducks piled on five more points before the Beavers got the lid off the rim, with Glenn Taylor Jr. hitting a three-pointer. OSU got hot quickly to turn the game around, scoring eight straight points.

Jarod Lucas hit a three-ball from way downtown, then Maurice Calloo earned an and-one bucket for a three-point play to make it 15-14 Oregon.

The Ducks looked like passengers in the game during the OSU run, but Dante helped his team take control of the game again. He scored a tough layup inside to break Oregon’s scoreless streak, threw down an alley-oop, and blocked another shot to give Oregon a more comfortable 26-20 lead with 7:52 left in the first.

Oregon got two highlight plays in a row for a 6-0 run. First, Rivaldo Soares canned a three-pointer through contact for a four-point play. Then Quincy Guerrier upped the ante with a posterizing dunk on his defender.

Harmon hit a three-ball in between two shifty layups from Taylor Jr., and the Ducks held onto a 43-36 lead to end the first half.

Lucas led OSU with 13 points, while Young ran the show for UO with 11 points, eight assists and two steals.

Quincy Guerrier © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Second Half

Oregon State big man Roman Silva and Oregon’s Williams Jr. both scored four quick points to kick off the second half.

Dante and Young continued to carry the slack for the Ducks, both scoring inside to keep the lead at 53-45.

De'Vion Harmon © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Guerrier added another three-pointer and Young followed with another layup. But Lucas wouldn’t let the Ducks pull away. The Oregon State guard scored two more three’s, bringing his point total to 20 on the day.

The Beavers showed their fight again. Taylor hit back-to-back layups, converting the and-one on the second layup to make it 61-58 Ducks halfway through the second half.

The Ducks found themselves in foul trouble too early, as Dante and Franck Kepnang each had three fouls while Williams Jr. and Soares each had four. Dana Altman opted to keep both in and continue with his seven-man rotation.

Altman’s decision paid off. Dante threw down a dunk, then contested a shot to set up a Guerrier three on the other end for the eight-point Oregon lead. But Young crashed into Dante after the three, which caused Dante to leave the game momentarily.

Guerrier landed awkwardly after a shot and was subbed out. Williams Jr. replaced him and immediately made an impact. He hit a fade-away shot with the shot clock expiring, then hit a fast break three-pointer. Oregon State burned a timeout with Oregon leading 75-64 with 5:33 left in the game.

Dante added a few exclamation points to cap off the night: a put-back slam for his 15th point, and a swat for his fifth block.

N'Faly Dante © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon went on to win 86-72. Young had an outstanding night running the Oregon offense without Will Richardson, finishing with 23 points and a career-high 11 assists for his second career double-double. Guerrier added 20 points on 7-11 shooting.

The Ducks have no time to celebrate the victory as they face the fourth-seeded Colorado Buffaloes Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

