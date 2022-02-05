No. 19 Oregon Held to Season-Low Points in 63-48 Loss to No. 8 Arizona

The Ducks turned the ball over 21 times in a sloppy performance on the road.

First Quarter

The Ducks missed their first five shots, giving the “White Out” Arizona crowd plenty to cheer about early on. It took a tough pull-up shot from Sydney Parrish to get the Ducks on the scoresheet, with Arizona showcasing its always-tough interior defense.

Oregon found momentum by turning defense into offense. Nyara Sabally got three blocks in four minutes, and Maddie Scherr grabbed a steal leading to a Te-Hina Paopao layup to let Oregon settle into the game. Sabally got to work on the other side soon after that, scoring five straight points including a nice drive for the three-point play and the 9-6 lead.

The Wildcats went on an 8-0 run after a timeout thanks to five consecutive points from forward Cate Reese. Sabally broke Oregon’s three-minute cold streak with a jumper in the paint to make it 14-11 Arizona at the end of one.

Second Quarter

The Ducks turned over the ball on each of their first three possessions of the quarter, forcing Kelly Graves to burn a timeout. Endyia Rogers quieted the crowd fresh out of the timeout with a three-pointer, then a couple free-throws to tie it up at 18.

Oregon was especially careless in the first half, turning it over 12 times. Arizona took advantage of the lifeless Oregon offense and charged on another 8-0 run.

The Ducks went more than six minutes without a field goal until Sabally grabbed a layup with 1:23 left in the half. Luckily, they held the Wildcats to 38.7% field goal shooting and only trailed 30-24 at halftime.

Third Quarter

The offenses were sharp to start the second half. Paopao drilled a triple and Rogers hit a layup on the fast break.

Arizona’s Sam Thomas grabbed her first five points in the third quarter, including a rare three-ball, to keep her squad ahead 39-31 halfway through the third.

Oregon started to buckle under the pressure. The Ducks turned over the ball six more times in the third, and the Wildcats took full advantage. They hit three triples to dominate the Ducks 21-11 in the quarter.

Arizona took a 51-35 lead into the final period – a lead that seemed insurmountable thanks to an ear-piercing home crowd.

Fourth Quarter

The Wildcats stayed on the prowl thanks to Madison Conner splashing her second three-pointer on the first possession of the quarter.

Taylor Hosendove was a bright spot for the flatlining Ducks off the bench, quickly grabbing four offensive rebounds. But Arizona’s interior defense was a brick wall all night, forcing three shot-clock violations throughout.

Oregon needed an emphatic fourth quarter to have a chance, but Arizona never gave the Ducks the chance. Arizona starting forward Koi Love grabbed two straight buckets to give her team a 21-point lead halfway through the fourth.

Both teams struggled offensively near the end of the game. The Ducks couldn’t connect on a field goal for four minutes, and Arizona turned the ball over four times in the same time span.

Arizona was able to bide its time until the game ended with the Wildcats getting their revenge 63-48. Reese led the Wildcats with 13 points on 6-10 shooting from the field, while Rogers chipped in a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds on 8-8 free throw shooting.

Oregon's seven-game winning streak in Pac-12 play is snapped, and the Ducks (14-6, 7-2 Pac-12) head to Tempe to face the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-8, 2-3) on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Meet Oregon's Newest 5-Star Signee: Grace VanSlooten

