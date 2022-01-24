Oregon Returns to AP Poll at No. 19

Skip to main content

Oregon Jumps Back Into AP Poll at No. 19

The Ducks have returned to the AP Top 25 for the first time in eight weeks after a dominant win over UConn and a gritty victory in Seattle.

The Oregon Ducks have made their long-awaited return to the AP Top 25 this week, popping in at No. 19. Oregon is coming off of a 2-0 week that saw an upset victory over No. 9 UConn on Monday and a hard-fought win over Washington on Friday.

Oregon had not been in the AP poll since the week of Nov. 30, dropping out of the rankings after a shocking loss at home to UC Davis. It was the first time Oregon had fallen out of the AP poll since the 2016-17 season. But the Ducks are 8-2 since that loss and are winners of four straight coming into a home matchup against Utah Wednesday morning.

Kelly Graves' team is finding its groove as its star players are getting healthy. Te-Hina Paopao had three 20-point games in a row to kick off the Ducks' current win streak, Nyara Sabally has been a force down low, Endyia Rogers has been clutch for the Ducks and put up a season-high 23 points against Washington, and Sedona Prince has given the Ducks a lift off the bench.

Oregon is one of three ranked Pac-12 teams this week, joining No. 2 Stanford and No. 8 Arizona.

