Oregon Returns to AP Poll at No. 19

The Ducks have returned to the AP Top 25 for the first time in eight weeks after a dominant win over UConn and a gritty victory in Seattle.

The Oregon Ducks have made their long-awaited return to the AP Top 25 this week, popping in at No. 19. Oregon is coming off of a 2-0 week that saw an upset victory over No. 9 UConn on Monday and a hard-fought win over Washington on Friday.

Oregon had not been in the AP poll since the week of Nov. 30, dropping out of the rankings after a shocking loss at home to UC Davis. It was the first time Oregon had fallen out of the AP poll since the 2016-17 season. But the Ducks are 8-2 since that loss and are winners of four straight coming into a home matchup against Utah Wednesday morning.

Kelly Graves' team is finding its groove as its star players are getting healthy. Te-Hina Paopao had three 20-point games in a row to kick off the Ducks' current win streak, Nyara Sabally has been a force down low, Endyia Rogers has been clutch for the Ducks and put up a season-high 23 points against Washington, and Sedona Prince has given the Ducks a lift off the bench.

Oregon is one of three ranked Pac-12 teams this week, joining No. 2 Stanford and No. 8 Arizona.

