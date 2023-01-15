No. 9 Arizona’s Oumar Ballo won the opening tip and ran to the hoop, where he received a pass and dunked just five seconds into the game.

It looked like the Ducks were in for another blowout loss.

On Oregon’s opening possession it took four tries but N’Faly Dante returned the favor with a dunk of his own.

Dante then intercepted an Arizona pass at half court, took two dribbles and dunked over Kriisa Kerr, electrifying Matthew Knight Arena.

Oregon started a lineup of Will Richardson, Jermaine Couisnard, Rivaldo Soares, Nathan Bittle, and N'Faly Dante.

Cousinard, playing in just his fourth game this season since having surgery on a lower body injury, made the most of the starting nod, and led all scorers with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half.

After knocking down a three, Couisnard corralled a defensive rebound and began racing up court, eager to push transition. With Kel’el Ware cutting to the basket Couisnard launched a lob pass from near half court, however instead of finding Ware the ball swished into the hoop, adding another three points for the Ducks, part of an 8-0 run.

With Cousnard hitting 3-of-4 three-pointers in the half, and with Dante scoring 13 in the first half leading the way, Oregon shot 50% from the field and led 43-37 at the intermission.

Oregon Ducks guard Jermaine Couisnard vs. Arizona. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Second Half

To open the second half Arizona guard Courtney Ramey knocked down back-to-back threes, erasing the Oregon lead.

The Ducks however punched back with two threes of their own.

Bittle, making his return to the starting lineup, shot a three that bounced off the back square before rolling in and Richardson canned a wing three before getting a steal and going coast-to-coast for a lay-up, part of a 10-0 Oregon run.

Feeling their own momentum aided by a raucous crowd at Matthew Knight Arena, the Ducks paired their offensive groove with defensive intensity.

The Ducks forced nine turnovers in the half and forced the Wildcats into contested shots on which Arizona shot 31%.

Down the stretch Dante battled Ballo and Tubelis on both ends of the floor. After grabbing one of his four offensive rebounds Dante muscled through Ballo, threw a pump fake getting the defender in the air, and converted a layup through contact to the delight of the crowd.

Dumbfounded by his own success Dante smiled at the camera on the baseline before bowing his head to Will Richardson who made the gesture of putting a crown on his head. Dante then converted the free throw, pushing the Oregon lead to 14.

Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson celebrates with center N'Faly Dante. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Dante finished with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds while Couisnard dropped 27 points on 6-of-9 shooting from distance as the Ducks downed No. 9 Arizona 87-68.

